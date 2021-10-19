BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the U.S. education system. Schools across the nation are overwhelmed with decisions on how to respond to major issues like health and safety, labor shortages and — most importantly — learning loss.
In the 2020-21 school year, Sylvan Learning partnered with proactive schools to provide support for learning loss remediation and delivered high-dosage summer tutoring to help students start the new school year on the right foot.
"We've existed for 42 years to help families overcome challenges with learning loss," said Sylvan Learning chief franchise operations officer Susan Valverde. "And while this is distinctly different and probably larger than we've ever seen in the past, and more universal in terms of the needs across every child and every learner, we're here to support families in all of these recovery efforts because we all want to get back to where we were."
A McKinsey analysis from July showed the average K-12 student was five months behind in math and four months behind in reading by the end of the 2020-21 school year. Traditionally disadvantaged students were hit the hardest, with students in some low-income schools ending the year with seven months of unfinished learning.
Long-term, the disruption in learning could have catastrophic consequences. Unless steps are taken to correct the learning loss, the students of today could see reduced lifetime earnings by an average of $49,000 to $61,000.
"It could take up to five years for the U.S. to recover from the lost ground that we've had across our education system," Valverde said. "That's a huge journey for schools, and we want to be a good partner and join schools in that journey."
Sylvan Learning works to supplement a student's education, supporting schools with programs that fit the funding resources given to schools by the federal government, including the three relief packages that provided funding for state education departments and local school districts:
- The CARES Act - $13.2 billion
- The CRRSA Act - $54.3 billion
- The American Rescue Plan - $122 billion
In all, state and local systems were granted about $190 billion to help elementary and secondary schools. Sylvan Learning employs a team of experts to help schools write grants to access more of this funding and help schools apply them wherever necessary.
Sylvan Learning offers other robust tools and supplemental learning via:
- A live teacher, available virtually or in person. Sylvan is the largest private employer of teachers in America.
- The latest and greatest curriculum. Sylvan enhances its curriculum on a regular cycle, enforcing core skills like reading, writing and math.
- Local owners and operators. Owners know the local standards and families they serve. Free parent resources are customized to various regions.
- Proven results. Sylvan ensures every child reaches their outcome. Enhanced tracking and reporting validates Sylvan's results in closing the learning gap.
As the country has entered a new school year with more uncertainty, Sylvan Learning is building academic interventions, planning its STEM learning camps and continuing to offer its college and career readiness programming.
"Our message is pretty simple: We understand that there's a great challenge ahead, but we're confident that our programs and a partnership with Sylvan can help schools and their staff," Valverde said. "The teachers are rightfully overwhelmed, despite their best efforts. We've had some really crazy curveballs the last couple of years, and we can help navigate through it all with a little bit more ease. We can help schools just like we've helped families for more than four decades."
With approximately 10,000 teachers across the U.S. ready to help students, Sylvan Learning ensures students are on track to achieve their goals year after year. As of the end of August 2021, Sylvan Learning has partnered with more than 170,000 students and continues to serve more as the new school year continues.
