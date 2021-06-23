CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Symbia Logistics, headquartered in Edwards, Colorado, has opened a second fulfillment center in the Chicago area to support customer demand in a thriving market, and to build upon their commitment to exceptional logistic services to America's Heartland. Located about 30 miles southwest of Chicago, the new facility is over 269,000 square feet with 130,000 square feet of climate-controlled storage. It is an example of Symbia's Supply Change initiative, which brings an environmentally conscious approach to the supply chain.
Supply Change Initiative
After evaluating its environmental impact, Symbia realized that even the smallest change could make a difference. For example, the company is replacing old lighting technology with more energy-efficient solutions. That may not seem like much unless you're lighting almost two million square feet of warehouse space. Its Bolingbrook II facility reflects the organization's commitment to the environment.
The Bolingbrook II facility incorporates sustainability features such as:
R-21 roof and R-18 wall insulation
R-14 dock doors with two windows per door
Skylights and clerestory windows
White roof and white walls
LED motion-activated warehouse lighting
Burnished floor with no chemical coating
Off-site naturalized detention
Turf type tall Fescue lawn
The facility has a LEED silver certification emphasizing the company's commitment to a better planet.
Warehouse Management System (WMS)
Megan Smith, CEO of Symbia, directed its investment in "mega warehouse technology" that led to its digital-first approach to supply chain management. The company secured fiber technology for improved internet connections, making for better visibility for customers and partners. Symbia's advanced warehouse management system consolidates information from multiple endpoints for a comprehensive view of the supply chain.
The system integrates with all major eCommerce platforms, so orders can be filled and shipped in minutes rather than days. Data can be sent directly to the warehouse from a website for better inventory control. Customers can manage inventory as they move through their day or check the status of any orders. Robust reporting makes it easy for customers to stay on top of their orders and manage their inventory.
Symbia integrates tablets and wearables into the system so data can be updated from anywhere on the warehouse floor. This capability is part of the Bolingbrook facilities, which means customers will have up-to-the-minute information on their shipments. According to Smith, "this push to digital-first operations shows the company's versatility."
IT Consulting Services
Part of the complexity of today's supply chain logistics comes from technology. Every customer has a slightly different system or uses technology in a unique way. When businesses want to integrate their systems with a logistics company, they may rely on a third party to help. With Symbia, there's no need to add more complexity or consultants to a project. The company has established an IT team that can work with customers to deliver an integrated solution in less time and at a lower cost.
No one knows the Symbia system better than its IT personnel which means less time is needed to get "up to speed" on the system. Instead, the focus can be on how to integrate the technologies to deliver the most cost-effective solution as quickly as possible. When working with any Symbia location, customers gain 4PL capabilities in a 3PL firm.
The Bolingbrook facility incorporates technology capabilities such as physical flow automation, shopping cart integrations, and API support. It ensures retailer compliance and provides a 24/7 customer portal.
Core Services
It doesn't matter if a logistics company is digital-first and environmentally friendly if it can't execute on the basics. Symbia has been delivering core logistic services since 1989, and that expertise is evident in its new Bolingbrook facility. Its eCommerce, warehousing, and distribution services include the following:
Order Fulfillment
Pick and Pack
Direct to Consumer
Inventory Management
Kitting & Assembly with the utmost respect for your products
Returns & Reverse Logistics
Multi-Warehouse Solutions
Amazon Fulfillment
Quick and easy integrations with shopping carts and ERPs
Symbia also supports dedicated warehousing, pallet management, and logistics outsourcing.
Features and Services
The Bolingbrook facility provides logistics support for consumer goods. The location was previously a Ghiradelli distribution center, making it safe for food or other items that require climate-controlled storage. The climate-controlled area is maintained at a consistent 65 to 70 degrees F temperature.
Whether it is cosmetics or canned goods, Symbia's team is ready to deliver your goods on time. Its facilities even support subscription boxes, ensuring that consumers receive their packages on schedule automatically. With locations throughout North America, Symbia Logistics is ready to deliver consumer goods no matter the order source or the package's destination.
The second Chicago-based facility expands upon the features and services of other Symbia locations including, which collectively include:
Public Warehousing
Cross Docking
Industrial Kitting & Assembly
Fulfillment Services
Shared & Dedicated Warehousing
Local and Nationwide Trucking
Pick and Pack
Stretch Wrap
Inventory Tracking and Management Technology
Individualized Labeling
On-site Customer Systems
24/7 inventory visibility via our web portal
Symbia Logistics
With the addition of Bolingbrook II, Symbia has ten fulfillment centers across North America.
Two in Aurora, Colorado
Two in Bolingbrook, Illinois
One in Kansas City, Missouri
One in Bridgeport, New Jersey
Three in Reno, Nevada
One in Cleveland, Ohio
Each facility reflects the company's commitment to its customers. For more information about the new Bolingbrook location or any of its ten locations, contact Symbia Logistics.
As a privately held family business with over 150 years of combined experience, the Symbia Logistics team has provided facility-based supply chain support to a variety of industries. The company leveraged strong relationship-building with technology to become a transformational leader.
Symbia's founder, Jim Smith, recognized the e-commerce space as an opportunity for growth. Jim, along with his daughter, Megan Smith, envisioned a different type of logistics. They saw a supply chain where moving goods from order to consumer quickly would be what the up-and-coming e-tailers would need. Their vision began over 13 years ago.
To achieve their vision, the company collected a team of the best and brightest logisticians to write new rules for moving goods. They explored how technology could improve the customer experience. Today, rapidly growing brands are choosing Symbia as their single source for warehousing and distribution.
"We feel at home in Chicago because we are a group of gritty, hard-working people whose capabilities bridge the gap between traditional service and forward thinking efficiencies. Meaningful relationships are our bread and butter, and advanced systems keep our clients ahead of their competitors." Megan Smith, CEO
