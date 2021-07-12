SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Symmetry Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Symmetry Real Estate, an inclusive firm that serves buyers and sellers at all levels of the market, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Founder Karen Ho takes the time to understand her clients' needs and curates her approach accordingly. In addition to her numerous certifications, Ho's client-centric method has resulted in her recognition as a Best of Zillow agent and procurement of the Bay East Association of Realtors® Grand Master Achievement Award.
Symmetry Real Estate serves its diverse clientele with equal enthusiasm and integrity. Whatever its clients' life stage and real estate goals, the top-producing team leverages tailored strategies and the latest technology to help their clients buy or sell East Bay properties.
Partnering with Side will ensure Symmetry Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Symmetry Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Symmetry Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I take great pride in using a creative and tech-driven approach to position my clients and team for success," said Ho. "Partnering with Side will allow Symmetry Real Estate to do just that. With Side's best-in-class technology and marketing support, I can continue to provide our clients with tailored searches and the greatest possible reach — along with the exceptional service they expect and deserve."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
Symmetry Real Estate delivers innovative and client-focused strategies to East Bay buyers and sellers at all life stages and experience levels: First-time buyers, seasoned investors, singles, and families all have a seat at Symmetry Real Estate's table. The team is driven to help its clients achieve the American dream, just as its founder, Karen Ho, did. For more information, visit http://www.symmetryrealestategroup.com.
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
