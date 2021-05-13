SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Symmetry Software has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Symmetry Software has been building software tools and payroll APIs for award-winning software applications since 1984. The fully integrated suite of payroll tax APIs and software tools allows companies to ensure that employee and employer taxes are correctly calculated and managed. In other words, we deliver "the right taxes the first time." With payroll integrations that range from electronic withholding forms to federal, state, and local tax lookup tools, we make our customers' processes more regulatory compliant, automated, efficient, and error-free. Payroll and HR service providers and many large employers also license the payroll APIs and software tools to improve their products and tax compliance.
At Symmetry, we believe that a strong focus on employees and culture to improve and nurture the employee experience is essential. It is essential to define and articulate to employees what you stand for as a company and why we are all here. At Symmetry, we spend a lot of time talking about our vision of who we are as a company, who we serve, and why it is so important. Our leadership teams make sure that employees understand the "why" around their specific role and the company's "why" in general. We have found that the most resilient employees have a purpose and bring it to work. The more our employees can identify with Symmetry's goal, the more likely they can display that purpose in their work. We see and understand that employees need to feel a deep sense of purpose at work. Beyond sharing daily reminders of our shared goals, we also highlight client case studies internally on how clients use the software products to connect our end users to our employees. We also present in team meetings, leadership meetings, and company-wide meetings our strategic goals and priorities so that everyone is aligned with the product strategy and purpose. The degree to which you can articulate your culture and remind employees of its meaning can help them continue to find their purpose with their work.
Companies that can exercise grace and compassion during this time will unify their employees for the long term and hopefully spark new workplace community perspectives. The pandemic led to a more significant increase in humanity and compassion within people across the board. Many workplaces have become more understanding of employees' personal lives, as we find ourselves together more than ever. We are literally seeing each other's lives on display on video, and many employees face new responsibilities and challenges at home on top of their day job. At Symmetry, we understand to create unity, we must be willing to cultivate a culture of psychological safety where employees feel supported and free to express their different perspectives without fear of negative consequences to their image, status, or career. At Symmetry, we live this out through policies such as our flexible work location approach, bereavement leave, and bereavement charitable donation program, a policy of cameras on or off, no questions asked, and flexing work hours depending on employees' competing commitments.
Symmetry Founder and Chairman Tom Reahard's vision has always been to help those in need get to where they want to be. As a software engineer himself, Tom strives to make developer-friendly products and practices such as free access to API documentation, ramp-up pricing programs for startups and clients still developing their solutions, and ample educational content. Tom also strives to make Symmetry a developer-friendly place to work in that he allows engineers extensive opportunity to architect solutions as they see fit and work on projects to eliminate technical debt, thus making their coding lives more manageable. This approach carries over into non-technical roles as well, where employees are encouraged to develop their own leadership abilities and work on projects in pursuit of the company's vision.
We have experienced that building a positive collaborative spirit throughout the company is so important. Our culture is often described as family-oriented and a hallmark of the company. Symmetry's CEO, Elizabeth Oviedo, embodies this approach with her passion for helping millions of people get accurate paycheck calculations. She truly understands that having a collaborative workforce motivated by winning for the whole tea—clients, employees, and company--and not solely focusing on individuals helps us stay unified, adapt quickly, and navigate challenging times.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"At Symmetry Software, we believe that the workplace culture of the future will be focused on ensuring that employees have a strong sense of purpose in their work, have psychological safety in their daily interactions at work, and work more collaboratively than before," says Symmetry Software CEO Elizabeth Oviedo. "Working together as a team and focusing on the outcomes that matter for clients and the business is at the forefront of what we do and will continue to help us grow our culture in new ways."
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
