New tools reinforce the benefits of a single-source solution for the deathcare industry
MIAMI, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dedicated to enhancing and unifying the deathcare industry, Sympathy Brands expands its digital care ecosystem announcing the addition of a suite of solutions designed to seamlessly and automatically enable funeral directors and cemeterians to customize a family's experience.
Families have come to expect robust, connected services and features from all industries, including funeral homes and cemeteries. Industry professionals, dedicated to helping serve families, are often overwhelmed by the numerous touchpoints and systems they encounter.
Sympathy Brands' new suite of tools include do-it-yourself customizable service folders, prayer cards, and acknowledgment cards with automated design features. This streamlined capability provides sophisticated offerings for families, while reducing duplication of data entry, minimizing extraneous work, and saving time for funeral directors and cemeterians. With options to email to the family, quick-print directly from the platform, or incorporate service folders into designated virtual events, Sympathy Brands helps the industry deliver enriched family care while reducing day-to-day work.
Additionally, to increase this customized experience, a virtual guest list and register book accompany each Viewneral®, Sympathy Brands proprietary streaming service built for the funeral and cemetery industries. The deathcare industry can now provide families personalized, private messaging from attendees in addition to the attendee information and keepsake recording. This additional support delivers another layer of automatic and ongoing support managed from Sympathy Brands' single source.
"We are always looking to find ways to help the industry and are excited to announce these new products. Our customizable, do-it-yourself solutions add a new layer to our holistic services, enabling funeral homes and cemeteries to easily create their own stationery products and print in-house or at their vendors of choice from a single source," says Sympathy Brands CEO Michael Schimmel. "Simplifying and automating the process reduces workload, helps eliminate errors, and creates more time for deathcare professionals to focus on supporting families."
Through Sympathy Brands' family of brands, including eCondolence.com, Cemetery.com, shiva.com, and others, the deathcare industry can reach a family's community, providing support and services at relevant times. Sympathy Brands helps navigate end-of-life solutions by enabling technology to deliver meaningful connections with ease. Its proprietary platform, SBConnect™ serves to unite funeral homes and cemeteries with families and their expanded network of supporters, providing information at increased touchpoints throughout the journey, from pre-planning to at-need to aftercare including memorialization and commemoration. Focused on enriching family care and reducing workload, Sympathy Brands offers solutions to improve care such as automated, personalized messaging to families and the ability to virtually eulogize and memorialize the deceased with Viewneral®, a virtual suite of interactive services. Sympathy Brands integrates with funeral homes and cemeteries existing technologies, including CRM, record management and websites, to continuously provide a leading, streamlined experience.
