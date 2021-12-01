BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Symply, a leader in media-centric shared storage solutions, has announced today the world's first Thunderbolt 3 and SAS enabled LTO-9 Half Height desktop and rack storage devices.
With the broadest portfolio of LTO solutions in the market, including a compact half-height LTO-9 SAS Desktop, the new products level up LTO archiving workflow in media, IT and research pipelines with advanced connectivity, a unique feature set, and a dedicated software toolkit.
This product launch follows Symply's launch of LTO-9 Full Height drives that are already in use worldwide. Symply has been working on a lineup of LTO-9 Half Height drives as part of its SymplyFIRST product family, providing an alternative to its Full Height counterparts where the additional performance and reliability of Full Height drives is not required by its customers.
The new Half Height LTO-9 drives feature 18TB native capacity, and up to 45TB with 2.5 to 1 compression; a native performance of 300MB/sec and up to 750MB/sec compressed.
As a full product suite, SymplyFIRST gives users a wide array of options for data management, from personal desktop RAID through to tape archiving and expansion products. The new LTO-9 Half Height devices sit alongside Symply's existing LTO products to answer specific industry needs such as on-set archiving of rushes, studio-based content offloading, or robust backups for enterprise businesses.
"Half Height LTO-9 is an incredibly powerful backup and archive medium," comments Nick Warburton, VP Symply. "Our strong relationship with the LTO manufacturers allows us to be the first out of the gate with a line of full-featured LTO-9 systems."
The Symply Half Height LTO drive solutions are available to pre-order now for shipping worldwide on December 3, 2021. The products are available in SAS only, Thunderbolt 3 and SAS, Desktop and 1U Rack mounted configurations. The Symply LTO-9 Half-Height portfolio starts from 4,999 USD / 3,899 GBP / 4,599 EUR.
About Symply
Symply is a developer of innovative storage and workflow enhancement solutions for media professionals. With locations in Glendale, CA; Cambridge, UK; Munich, Germany and Stockholm, Sweden, the company provides simplified solutions to complex workflow problems faced by media professionals worldwide.
Media Contact
Alex Grossman, Symply, +1 6178176559, anyaonelson@gmail.com
SOURCE Symply