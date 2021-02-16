BALTIMORE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synagro Technologies, Inc. ("Synagro"), the preeminent provider of biosolids and residuals solutions services in North America, has launched its E-Ticket electronic load approval app. The purpose of the E-Ticket app is to provide standard procedures for submitting, reviewing and approving loads electronically to ensure all loads are accounted for fully and to make information readily available for both monitoring in real-time, daily, weekly or monthly reporting, and for audits.
"E-Tickets will be essential to having data on all loads hauled," explained David Ellison, vice president, Fleet Services, Synagro. "It enables Synagro's field admins and operations managers to better manage operations from an enhanced real-time view versus being limited to reactive measures often implemented based on manual systems."
The benefits of utilizing the E-Ticket app include:
- Contactless delivery especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Same-day capture of loads hauled and daily, weekly and monthly views; and
- Reduction in time and cost associated with manual paperwork and storage.
"We are excited to offer our E-Ticket app to our drivers and partners and are confident this process improvement will enhance our ability to serve our customers," added Bob Preston, CEO, Synagro. "The E-ticket app represents real progress and helps to improve safety through technical savvy."
About Synagro
Founded in 1986, Synagro Technologies, Inc. works to turn waste into worth by helping more than 800 municipal and industrial water and wastewater facilities in North America move toward safer, cleaner and more environmentally beneficial practices. For some, it's simply cleaning the water supply. For others, it's much more – we partner with them to process their waste for compost or energy pellets, creating healthy soil and sequestering carbon in the process. As the largest recycler of organic by-products in North America, we're trusted because we remove risks while keeping the logistics clean. Because we have the most experienced team in the industry, we can offer tailored solutions that ensure no waste goes to waste. Much of our work isn't pretty. But it's a greener world emerging from a cleaner one – worth coming from waste – and we think that's pretty beautiful. Visit synagro.com to learn more.
Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Richard Ruberti, Synagro Technologies, Inc., 6109522390, rruberti@synagro.com
David Ellison, Synagro Technologies, Inc., 6109085832, dellison@synagro.com
SOURCE Synagro Technologies, Inc.