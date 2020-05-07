LONDON and ATLANTA, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, has announced multiple industry-first technology advancements and expanded partnerships to help transform the way the world is entertained and informed.
These include:
- Synamedia's Media Edge Gateway, a software-based integrated receiver/decoder (IRD) that opens new routes to monetization, software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based business models, hybrid deployments and much more.
The Media Edge Gateway can reduce go-to-market schedules from weeks to mere minutes using automation, the resulting benefit of its software-based architecture. It is ideal for video service providers that are deploying in hybrid environments, looking to test out new channels or launching point-in-time updates such as for natural disasters, and events. This new service enables cost-effectiveness, flexibility and adaptability in creating new application-specific edge gateways including an ATSC 3.0 receiver and SMPTE 2110 decoder with further commercial, function, positioning and form adaptations to be added in the future.
- An ATSC 3.0 receiver, leveraging the Media Edge Gateway software-based IRD. The solution is unique in that it can function as both an RF and IP receiver, and will enable cable operators to capitalize on the next-generation distribution market as it evolves to new forms of software-based and cloud-native receivers.
While the transformational potential of ATSC 3.0 is currently mostly touted for over-the-air (OTA) broadcasters, the availability of a dedicated receiver will allow multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), who deliver a majority of broadcast transmissions, to receive ATSC 3.0 signals. As one of the first applications of Synamedia's Media Edge Gateway, the ATSC 3.0 receiver enables cable operators to trial ATSC 3.0 signals and deploy on a smaller scale with cost-efficiency and flexibility, selectively incorporating features at their own pace.
- A "Channel in the Cloud" which is an ATSC 3.0-ready cloud solution for the U.S. and international markets in partnership with Thomson Broadcast and Triveni Digital. The companies have validated configurations for an ATSC 3.0 channel in the cloud, in a joint effort to meet the needs of station operators who are looking for a fast, cost-effective way to trial and deploy ATSC 3.0 with minimal disruption to their existing stations before investing in on-premise equipment.
Synamedia's encoding and packaging capabilities from its video network portfolio; Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder® and Broadcast Gateway; and Thomson's tower transmission products uniquely position the three companies to pave the way for widespread on-premise and cloud-based deployment of the latest broadcast standard. Furthermore, with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)'s adoption earlier this year of the ATSC 3.0 standard as a recommendation for countries around the world, this channel-in-the-cloud solution now has potential for worldwide implementation. International customers will benefit from Synamedia and Thomson's global presence and combined worldwide support services.
In recent weeks, Synamedia has also announced partnerships with Google Cloud and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, along with significant invements in compression R&D and executive hires.
Synamedia's video network portfolio powers premium quality broadcast and broadband video for more than 1,000 operators worldwide and 100 million daily viewers. Its video distribution, processing and delivery services and solutions create compelling live multi-screen experiences, enable software-defined video processing and unify operations. The award-winning portfolio also touts a cloud-ready, converged broadcast and broadband end-to-end ATSC 3.0 offering and low latency solutions for live video. Its virtualized Digital Content Manager (DCM) features live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions and best-in-class video quality all aimed to deliver infinite entertainment.
Please visit Synamedia's Virtual Showcase at https://showcase.synamedia.com for an array of video demos of its award-winning portfolio.
About Synamedia
We're helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Our portfolio features award-winning video network services, best-in-class anti-piracy solutions and intelligence, and video platforms with fully-integrated capabilities including cloud DVR and advanced advertising. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.
