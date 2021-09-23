ANDERSON, S.C., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vyrty™ Corporation (the "Company), doing business as, Sync.MD®, a privately-held innovative medical data company, today confirmed that it had successfully raised US $ 10 million in a Series B round of equity financing. This most recent round of funding, entirely led by investors from the Upstate South Carolina, will go towards fueling the growth and expansion of Sync.MD's market strategy and hiring additional engineers and product staff to expand the company's products and product's capabilities and meet growing demand.
Using proprietary and patented technology, Sync.MD, founded in 2015, specializes in the mobile data storage of health and medical records. The company's technology enables users to securely store and complete current healthcare records and update information on smartphones for seamless sharing of medical and health records with healthcare providers.
"The current lack of integrated electronic medical and health records systems is taking a real toll on patients' health. We found that patients agree that having easy access to their own medical and health history, and have the ability to share essential and sensitive health and medical information with any primary and specialty healthcare provider they see to continue their care, will greatly improve their health outcomes," said Eugene Luskin, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sync.MD.
"With the current Series B funding round and investment in our innovative technology we have the potential to directly impact patient outcomes with higher-quality coordination of care, which means better outcomes and reduced costs for patients," he added.
"I'm incredibly inspired by how the Sync.MD team is leveraging its proprietary technologies to help patients manage their own medical and health records so they can decide who should have access to their individual records and they can receive the healthcare experiences they deserve," said Neil Johnson, a private investor from South Carolina.
"Sync.MD offers a validated and relevant solution that solves the problem caused by incompatible medical records systems. In the next chapter, we see a tremendous opportunity for Sync.MD's growth in enabling higher quality of care, resulting in better health outcomes and reduced costs for patients," he added.
Strategic Partnership
In addition to the Series B funding round, Sync.MD announced that it had signed a strategic partnership with Greenville, South Carolina-based Veteran One, a private non-profit, designed and equipped to support veterans find resources and opportunities for career transition.
"We are proud to partner with Veteran One. Our strategic partnership will help employers take advantage of the many benefits that come with hiring veterans. Through their collaboration with employers and their advocacy, community outreach, engagement and encouragement, Veteran One makes a real difference in the lives of veterans and their families," Luskin said.
"Our patented technology helps solve the problem of connecting otherwise incompatible electronic medical and health records systems, as well as meet the specific needs of veterans who may require specialized care," Luskin noted.
"Our strategic partnership with the Sync.MD will empower veterans to take control of their future by connecting fully-vetted, newly-energized veterans with employers who are committed to providing opportunities that turn into meaningful careers. It will help our veterans to build a successful career path, which is only made possible when veterans realize their potential, restore their sense of purpose, and reignite their passion for living," said Tyler Warren, President and Chief Operations Officer of Veteran One.
"With this partnership, Sync MD and Veteran One will be combining state of the art technologies, helping the nation's largest employers with valuable insight on how to approach the hiring of veterans from the veteran and employer side," Warren added.
Relocation
The Series B funding and Strategic Partnership with Veteran One comes on the heels of Sync.MD's relocation from Washington State to Anderson, Anderson County in South Carolina's Upstate earlier this year.
"We have discovered a real hidden gem in the Upstate, South Carolina. Across the board, from access to really talented people from local colleges and universities, to openness for new ideas and finding ways to do things better, to a very professional and healthy investment climate, this place daily exceeds all our expectations," Luskin said.
"With the incredible support ranging from strategic partners, the community and local politicians and state representatives, we can achieve the levels of success we previously couldn't even dream about," Luskin concluded.
About Vyrty™ Corporation / Sync.MD®
Patented technology developed by Vyrty™ Corporation, doing business as Sync.MD® enables individuals to securely store their complete and current health care records, and update information on their smartphone for seamless sharing of medical records with healthcare providers. Sync.MD helps solve the problem of connecting otherwise incompatible medical records systems, as well as meet the specific needs of those who travel or require specialized care beyond their usual healthcare provider. The company's innovative technology enables higher quality of care, which means better outcomes and reduced costs for patients. For further information, visit: https://syncmd.com/portal/about
About Veteran One
Founded by two veterans, Veteran One is a nonprofit technology company that promises brighter futures and meaningful careers for our country's servicemen and women upon their return home. The company is grounded in the belief that the path back to a happy, healthy, and fulfilling civilian life starts when one simple need is fulfilled: employment. This critical and foundational building block allows our veterans to realize their potential, restore their sense of purpose, and reignite their passion for living after returning home from service. Pairing cutting-edge, proprietary technology with a laser focus to identify and match our veterans' unique experiences, skill sets, and interests with the right job, inside the right company, Veteran One connects fully-vetted, newly-energized veterans with employers who are committed to providing jobs that turn into meaningful careers. For further information, visit https://www.veteranone.org/
