RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncfusion, Inc., announced today that it is adding another benefit for members of the Microsoft Visual Studio Dev Essentials program: unlimited access to a curated collection of 20 titles from the Succinctly series, Syncfusion's popular collection of technical ebooks.
"We are very excited to share one of Syncfusion's most popular products with Visual Studio Dev Essentials members," said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. "With 20 ebooks that cover a diverse range of topics—from CSS, to serverless Microsoft Azure, to machine learning—the Succinctly series is uniquely educational. We hope that Visual Studio Dev Essentials members who are already utilizing Syncfusion benefits will find new applications for them and will be inspired to create amazing projects."
Visual Studio Dev Essentials members will have access to 20 of the most popular titles, including:
- ASP.NET Core 3.1 Succinctly by Simone Chiaretta and Ugo Lattanzi
- Azure DevOps Succinctly by Sander Rossel
- Blazor WebAssembly Succinctly by Michael Washington
- Real-Time ASP.NET Core 3 Apps with SignalR Succinctly by Dirk Strauss
- Xamarin.Forms Succinctly by Alessandro Del Sole
Syncfusion's Succinctly series was created in 2012 to fill the vacuum in developer education that exists between scouring the web for information and studying 500-page reference manuals. The series is written with the idea that developers, given their knowledge and experience, can quickly familiarize themselves with new technologies with concise guides that are only about 100 pages.
"Syncfusion's Succinctly ebooks cover a wide range of technical topics in an easy-to-consume format," said Cliff Simpkins, Director, Azure Developer Marketing at Microsoft. "We welcome this curated collection as the newest Visual Studio Dev Essentials benefit, providing a useful resource for our members."
Visual Studio Dev Essentials is a free program that provides tools and services for developers to create apps on any platform. Information about the program can be found at visualstudio.microsoft.com/dev-essentials. Syncfusion has previously contributed several benefits to the program, including its control suites for Xamarin and JavaScript, as well as its powerful embedded business intelligence and visual analytics solution, Bold BI.
This benefit is available to members of the Visual Studio Dev Essentials program. Members can log into their benefits portal to access these curated Succinctly ebooks, plus all other Syncfusion benefits included therein. The full Succinctly library is available at the Syncfusion website and via dedicated apps on Google Play, the App Store, and the Microsoft Store.
About Syncfusion, Inc.
Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. The company has channeled its data visualization expertise into Bold BI, a simplified yet comprehensive business intelligence solution. With it, users don't need a technical background to deploy state-of-the-art data analytics and transform their findings into illuminating dashboards.
Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 23,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.
