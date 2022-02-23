RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Succinctly Readers Awards, recognizing the most popular titles added in the past year to its esteemed collection of free ebooks for software developers. Of the 14 new ebooks to choose from, readers selected the following as their favorites:
C# Features Succinctly by Dirk Strauss is the Gold Winner. It is a guide to new functionalities added to the C# programming language in versions 7, 8, and 9—a must-read for every .NET developer.
Razor Components Succinctly by Ed Freitas is the Silver Winner. It explores the essentials of how to make components for web apps built on the exciting new Blazor framework.
Xamarin.Forms Succinctly by Alessandro Del Sole is the Bronze Winner. This is the fourth edition of this title, covering new features from Xamarin.Forms 3.5 to 5.0, tools for developing iOS applications, and more.
These annual awards are a celebration of the hard work that writers across software disciplines put into making the Succinctly series a leading free-education resource for developers. Anyone with previous programming experience looking to learn a new technology or refresh themselves on a topic can find an ebook to fit their need.
Currently, there are more than 200 titles in the series, and Succinctly ebooks have been downloaded more than 4.6 million times. Browse the collection today at syncfusion.com/succinctly-free-ebooks.
