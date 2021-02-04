RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, is happy to announce the winners of the 2021 Succinctly Readers Awards. The Succinctly series is Syncfusion's free collection of short technical eBooks designed to help developers quickly learn and adopt new technologies. Readers voted for their favorites from among the 14 titles published in 2020, on topics such as Blazor and Azure DevOps.
The Gold Winner of the 2021 Succinctly Readers Awards is Istio Succinctly by Rahul Rai and Tarun Pabbi. Istio is a popular solution for service meshes in cloud-native infrastructures and is frequently deployed on Kubernetes clusters.
The Silver award goes to Real-Time ASP.NET Core 3 Apps with SignalR Succinctly by Dirk Strauss, who shows readers how to navigate the open-source ASP.NET Core SignalR library to simplify adding real-time web functionality to applications.
The Bronze Winner is ASP.NET Core 3.1 Succinctly by Simone Chiaretta and Ugo Lattanzi. In this updated reprint of their very popular eBook, the authors guide readers on a journey from the library's foundations through deploying apps to Azure, explaining the new features of version 3.1 on the way.
About the Succinctly Series
The Succinctly series began in 2012 to provide developers with the essential information they need to learn and adopt a new tool or technology in short eBook format, commonly around 100 pages. The series has grown to include more than 170 titles and over 4 million downloads. In 2018, Syncfusion released the Succinctly series mobile app on Google Play and the Apple App Store to deliver the entire library to readers' personal devices, extending the accessibility of the series. Each eBook is available in PDF, Kindle, EPUB, and web formats.
About Syncfusion, Inc.
Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. Syncfusion has established itself as the trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications. Its flagship business intelligence and visual analytics solution, Bold BI, provides a rich, interactive dashboard editor for easily creating stunning dashboards without having to install any software. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 22,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.
