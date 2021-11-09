RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice and the provider of the Bold suite of business intelligence solutions, today announced that its CEO, Daniel Jebaraj, will host an executive seminar at Business Today's International Conference. The virtual seminar will take place on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.
"I am thrilled to have been invited to speak and connect with students at the International Conference," said Daniel Jebaraj. "Providing a foundation from which young people of any background can gain the knowledge, skills, and experience to be successful in today's business world is a mission I value very much."
The International Conference was created by Business Today, an undergraduate-focused nonprofit organization formed in 1968 and based out of Princeton University. Business Today creates content and programming to bridge intergenerational gaps and establish open, long-lasting lines of communication between business leaders and students, as it has done for over 800 alumni.
For 47 years, Business Today's International Conference has connected undergraduate students from around the world with leading executives from many industries by providing keynote speeches, intimate, Socratic-style roundtable seminars, networking events, and written content. The International Conference brings together students from over 35 countries and six continents. Its unique "all expenses paid" model ensures that students from any background can participate; one-third of the conference's attendees are the first generation attending college from their family. Further, while the International Conference is an exclusive opportunity, all content is openly accessible after the conference. This year's theme, "The Work of Tomorrow," explores how to create meaningful dialogue around the future of the modern business landscape.
