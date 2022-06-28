BoldDesk is a modern help desk from customer service experts
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncfusion, Inc. is excited to announce the release of BoldDesk, a modern help desk software solution that enhances and streamlines the customer support process. BoldDesk is the latest addition to Syncfusion's Bold line of enterprise products, which includes Bold BI, Bold Reports, and BoldSign.
"Since the inception of Syncfusion, one of the pillars of our business model has been excellent customer support," said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. "BoldDesk is the customer service software system we've perfected, and it allows our team to provide the customer support we're known for. We're excited to share this technology with our customers."
BoldDesk allows organizations to automate, customize, and improve the customer support process. The software enables users to create and track customer tickets, automate repetitive tasks, and improve customer satisfaction. BoldDesk also offers built-in analytics for organizations to track key performance indicators such as average resolution time in order to gain actionable insights into their support workflows.
Additional features include:
- Convert all incoming customer support emails into tickets and respond to them via email.
- Automate the assignment of and response to tickets.
- Collaborate with internal teams with private tickets and notes.
- Tag tickets to prioritize based on urgency.
- Customize ticket forms and customer portal to match your brand.
Customer service is an essential component of any organization's success. Over half of the organizations polled in a recent Gartner study believe that it isn't easy for their customers to get support for issues.
Another study, however, shows that customers are 2.4 times more likely to remain loyal to a brand when their issues are handled quickly. BoldDesk offers a budget-friendly way for companies to efficiently and thoroughly help their customers through issues, which is key to customer retention and business growth in the digital age. For a complete explanation of features, please see bolddesk.com. Customers can try out BoldDesk with a free 15-day trial.
About Syncfusion, Inc.
Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. Syncfusion has established itself as the trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications. Syncfusion recently launched Bold BI and Bold Reports, both part of its enterprise embedded business intelligence and analytics suite. Now added to the suite are BoldSign, a comprehensive e-signature platform, and BoldDesk, a ticketing platform for enhanced customer support. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 28,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies. To learn more about the Syncfusion Developer Ecosystem, visit syncfusion.com/landing-pages/syncfusion-ecosystem.
Media Contact
Ginger Reed, Syncfusion, Inc., 1 9194811974, marketingteam@syncfusion.com
