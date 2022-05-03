Release Includes 3 New .NET MAUI Controls and Highly Demanded Features
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio 2022 Volume 1. Highlights of this release include light and dark variants of the Fluent theme for all web platforms as well as the migration of the WinUI suite to Windows 11 style. The .NET MAUI preview suite also gains additional controls.
"We're quite focused on building a robust .NET MAUI suite," said CEO Daniel Jebaraj. "It's the future of Xamarin mobile app development, and we want to have the tools ready for Microsoft's release of .NET MAUI. It's important that our customers know we're staying up-to-date with the latest development trends, products, and platforms. Our customers voted a carousel control as their number one priority in our feedback portal, so we've delivered. Keep talking to us; we're listening."
The 2022 Volume 1 release also comes with plenty of new features, enhancements, and bug fixes for Syncfusion's other control suites.
.NET MAUI gained three powerful new controls: Barcode Generator displays industry-standard 1D and 2D barcodes; Range Selector helps improve interaction with data points; and Linear Gauge allows for better data visualization when displaying numerical values.
In addition to the new Fluent theme, a new Carousel component was added for Blazor, and Signature Pad was improved to be ready for production environments. The Charts control was enhanced with critical keyboard accessibility features and more customization for tooltips and UI elements. Finally, Gantt Chart and Scheduler received a big performance boost.
Other highlights of 2022 Volume 1 include:
- Dark and light Fluent themes for all TypeScript-based components.
- New Carousel component, File Manager enhancements, and feature additions to Word Processor for all TypeScript-based platforms.
- PDF document compression, PDF-to-PDF/A conversion, image replacement and extraction, and Word-to-PDF conversion enhancements in file-format libraries.
- RTL tooltips and expanded localization support in Charts, Windows support for PDF Viewer, and data validation in Excel Library for Flutter.
These are just some of the highlights of the Volume 1 release. For more on the new controls and enhancements, see the What's New page or read the announcement blog post.
About Syncfusion, Inc.
Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. Syncfusion has established itself as the trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications. Syncfusion recently launched Bold BI and Bold Reports, both part of its enterprise embedded business intelligence and analytics suite. Now added to the suite is BoldSign, a comprehensive e-signature platform and development kit. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 28,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.
