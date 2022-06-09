Essential Studio for Flutter and Bold BI earn silver
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncfusion, Inc. today announced that its Essential Studio for Flutter and Bold BI products have been voted the silver winners of the 2022 Visual Studio Magazine Reader's Choice Awards. Syncfusion's DataGrid component, file-format libraries, and Essential Studio for Blazor were awarded bronze.
"We're very proud to earn this kind of recognition from Visual Studio Magazine's readers," said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. "This is especially true for our Bold BI dashboarding platform, as the Bold product line represents a new direction for the company. It's extremely validating to know that we're meeting the high expectations of the developer community, which is a testament to the hard work of all involved."
In their 28th year, the Visual Studio Magazine Reader's Choice Awards recognize developers' favorite tools and services in over 40 categories. Each category awards gold, silver, and bronze winners.
The full list of Syncfusion products recognized includes:
- Syncfusion Bold BI
Silver: BI, Business Desktop Deployment (BDD) & BI Development Studio
- Syncfusion Essential Studio for Flutter
Silver: Component Suite: Cross-Platform (Windows, Mac, Linux, etc.)
- Syncfusion Essential DataGrid
Bronze: Component: Grid and Spreadsheet
- Syncfusion File-Format Libraries
Bronze: Component: Multi-Document Processing
- Syncfusion Essential Studio for Blazor
Bronze: Blazor Components and Tools
Syncfusion welcomes feature requests and feedback from customers on how to improve Essential Studio and Bold products through the support forum, support portal, or feedback portal. The latest addition to the Bold line is BoldDesk, a complete ticketing solution that simplifies customer service and help desk operations that is sure to earn its way into next year's Visual Studio Magazine Reader's Choice Awards. Try it for free today.
About Syncfusion, Inc.
Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. Syncfusion has established itself as the trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications. Syncfusion recently launched Bold BI and Bold Reports, both part of its enterprise embedded business intelligence and analytics suite. Now added to the suite are BoldSign, a comprehensive e-signature platform, and BoldDesk, a ticketing platform for enhanced customer support. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 28,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.
Media Contact
Ginger Reed, Syncfusion, Inc., 1 9194811974, marketingteam@syncfusion.com
SOURCE Syncfusion, Inc.