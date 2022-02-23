RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncfusion, Inc. is very pleased to announce the availability of the free Community License for its Bold BI and Bold Reports products, a valuable new offering for individual developers and small companies. The release rounds out an exciting stretch for Syncfusion, coming on the heels of the company's Essential Studio Enterprise Edition being named a winner in G2's 2022 Best Software Awards. The prominent review site's annual list ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Syncfusion's component suite placed eighth in the Development Products category.
Addressing the introduction of the zero-cost Community Licenses for Bold BI and Bold Reports, Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj said, "It's important to us that small businesses and entrepreneurs have access to the modern tools they need to grow and be competitive. We've had a community edition for our Essential Studio products for years. Offering the same for our Bold line was only a matter of time, and I'm glad we've reached that point."
Bold BI is an analytics platform designed to be embedded right into your everyday business applications, presenting your data clearly in a dashboard of attractive widgets. Bold Reports is a complete reporting solution offering 35+ report items to create paginated and printable reports.
As with the Essential Studio Community License, those eligible for the Bold BI and Bold Reports Community Licenses will have access to nearly all the features of the paid versions. For more details on eligibility, see the Bold BI Community License page and Bold Reports Community License page.
The Community License for Essential Studio receives frequent mentions in reviews on G2, contributing to the suite's strong showing in the site's 2022 Best Software Awards. Said one reviewer, "Essential [S]tudio is one of a kind. The fact that [Syncfusion] give[s] us the community developer license has always shown how much they value the small teams creating their own startups."
This is Syncfusion's first time appearing on one of G2's Best Software lists, earning its place as the sole component library on the inaugural Development Products list thanks to an unrelenting dedication to providing developers with the controls and support they need to build responsive, stunning apps for web, mobile, and desktop platforms. The company has, however, been working toward the designation, having held the top ranking in G2's Component Libraries Software category for some time. Syncfusion has also earned numerous badges related to customer satisfaction, usability, support, and other strengths in G2's quarterly market reports over the years.
To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read about G2's methodology.
About Syncfusion, Inc.
Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. Syncfusion has established itself as the trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications. Syncfusion recently launched Bold BI and Bold Reports, both part of its enterprise embedded business intelligence and analytics suite. Now added to the suite is BoldSign, a comprehensive e-signature platform and development kit. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 27,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.
About G2
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe, and more. For more information, visit http://www.g2.com or follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.
