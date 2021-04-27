RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio 2021 Volume 1. Notable updates include WinUI 3 compatibility for all components in Syncfusion's WinUI suite and major enhancements to its Flutter libraries, including new Treemap and Linear Gauge widgets.
"We began with the largest collection of WinUI controls on the market," said Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj. "And now, to support the release of Project Reunion 0.5, we can say that all our WinUI controls work with WinUI 3."
WinUI
In addition to supporting WinUI 3, Syncfusion's WinUI offering now includes the following controls:
- Scheduler—A preview version with eight types of view modes for scheduling, managing, and representing appointments.
- Calendar DateRangePicker—A preview version that provides a standardized way for users to pick a date range using touch, mouse, or keyboard input.
- Linear Gauge—A preview version of a data visualization control that can render a linear scale horizontally or vertically.
Also, the existing WinUI Calendar control adds support for selecting a range of dates.
Flutter
All components in Syncfusion's Flutter suite are compatible with Flutter 2.0, and the suite has added two widgets:
- Treemap—Visualize either flat or hierarchical data as rectangles that are sized and colored based on values.
- Linear Gauge—A data visualization widget that can display data vertically or horizontally.
The following updates have also been made to the Flutter suite:
- Calendar widget—On-demand loading when switching from one view to another and the ability to disable navigation by swiping.
- Charts widget—On-demand loading, auto-scrolling, and gradient fills.
- Maps widget—Inverted circle support that colors the area outside of a circle.
- PDF Viewer—Support for interactively viewing PDF documents on the web.
- Radial Gauge—Support for customized pointers, pointers with drop shadows, and overlays for marker pointers.
- PDF Library—Digital signatures using .pfx certificates and the ability to create, read, edit, fill, and flatten PDF forms with support for multiple field types.
For more on the new controls and enhancements in Essential Studio 2021 Volume 1, read the company's announcement blog or visit the What's New page. To see Essential Studio for yourself, download a free 30-day trial.
