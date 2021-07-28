RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio 2021 Volume 2. Major updates include a new Blazor Diagram control that outperforms the current Blazor WebAssembly offering, and Tailwind CSS theming for all web platforms, including Blazor. The newest component suite, WinUI, has also undergone significant development.
"We're thrilled that nine of our WinUI controls are now ready for desktop production, and we have a brand-new control to offer, too," said CEO Daniel Jebaraj. "Based on the positive feedback we continue to receive, we're confident in saying that our WinUI suite is hard to beat in the current market."
Some of the highlights of the Volume 2 release include:
Blazor
Additional Blazor developments include:
- DataGrid: Lazy load with grouping and freeze columns with virtualization.
- Scheduler: Render a mobile-adaptive view on a desktop and vice versa.
- Kanban: Freeze swim lane rows.
WinUI
In addition to nine controls being finalized, the WinUI suite has been improved with:
- NumberBox: A new control in preview for editing currency, percent, or decimal numbers using touch, mouse, or keyboard input.
- Slider and Range Slider: Both controls can now be oriented vertically.
- Calendar: Show week numbers.
Flutter
Many controls in the popular Flutter suite have been upgraded with new features:
- Treemap: Drill up or down in the hierarchy of tiles.
- PDF Viewer: Support for macOS.
- DataGrid: Edit content in-line. Highlight rows when the cursor hovers over them.
For more on the new controls and enhancements, see the What's New page or read the announcement blog post.
