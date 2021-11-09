RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio 2021 Volume 3. Most significantly, the release includes the publication of a new suite of .NET MAUI controls.
"Syncfusion has always been a leader in Xamarin tools, so of course we wanted to be among the first to offer really nice controls for .NET MAUI," said CEO Daniel Jebaraj. "We've seen some companies porting their Xamarin components to MAUI, but that causes a lot of problems every time MAUI updates. So, we took a more thorough approach and created ours from scratch with an aim at high performance and integration.
The latest evolution of the Xamarin platform, .NET MAUI is the future of mobile development. Syncfusion is presenting three components as an initial offering, in preview until the official Microsoft launch of the platform. These new components are compatible with .NET MAUI Preview 8 and will be updated with every new version Microsoft publishes:
- Charts, with 10 Cartesian and circular charts;
- Radial Gauge for displaying numerical values on a circular scale;
- Tab View for tab navigation
WinUI
The WinUI suite finalizes five controls for production, offers two brand-new ones, and includes the following new features:
- Segmented Control: A simple way to choose from a set of two or more segments, each of which functions as a mutually exclusive option
- ComboBox: Allows users to type a value or choose an option from a list of predefined options
- The Scheduler: Additional support for different calendars, like Hebrew and Korean
Blazor
New Blazor controls and developments include:
- Bootstrap 5 theme
- Breadcrumb: A graphical user interface that helps identify a current location within the hierarchical structure of a website
- Icon: Renders an icon in a web application
- Charts: Includes significant performance updates
The Bootstrap 5 theme and Breadcrumb control are also available for the Essential JS 2 suites.
Flutter
Many controls in the popular Flutter suite have been upgraded with new features:
- PDF Viewer: Scroll through pages by swiping or scrolling horizontally
- Charts: Includes a new error bar series type as well as smartly place data labels in pie and doughnut charts
- DataGrid: Export content to Excel and PDF formats with several customization options and show an additional unbound row to display a summary or totals.
Additionally, Essential Studio's UI Windows 11 updates for will be ready in the 2022 Vol. 1 release when Microsoft releases its official framework for the new OS.
For more on the new controls and enhancements, including details in addition to the highlights above, see the What's New page or read the announcement blog post.
