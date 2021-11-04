On Tuesday, November 2nd, Synchrony kicked off its STEM Immersion Day with dozens of Stamford youth at its new skills center. Local high school students learned coding fundamentals by programming mini robots to run through a maze. Students also engaged in interactive STEM activities and learned more about the Synchrony Skills Academy High School Program in collaboration with District Arts & Education, UConn Engineering Ambassadors and Future5. (All participants of the program are vaccinated). (Photo credit: Synchrony)