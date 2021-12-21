ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently merged aftermarket service solutions leader, Syncron, and field service solutions provider, Mize, today announced each were positioned in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Service Parts Management Applications 2021-2022 Vendor Assessment[i]. Syncron was named a Leader and Mize was named a Major Player. Syncron is providing a complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape report here.
The IDC MarketScape report is a rigorous competitive evaluation of manufacturing service parts management solution suppliers available in the global market. According to the IDC MarketScape, the eight vendors covered in the assessment represent the industry providers that are most representative of any manufacturer's selection of service parts management solutions. Using a stringent scoring methodology that incorporates both qualitative and quantitative criteria, IDC compiles results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. The IDC MarketScape offers buyers an objective, clear customer-influenced framework, through which the product and service offerings, capabilities, strategies, and current and future market success factors can be meaningfully compared.
Report Findings:
The IDC MarketScape notes, "Manufacturers and service organizations should consider Syncron when they are looking for a technology partner with a deep focus on the aftermarket service business."
The following strengths were noted for Syncron:
Syncron provides a depth of offering for manufacturers in service parts management that enables business model transformation and enhanced automation. Based on IDC's criteria, Syncron supports manufacturers with deep functionality, customer service delivery, R&D, and innovation.
Manufacturers are looking to service to enable new business models and revenue streams as margins across the business constrain. Syncron before and after the merge with Mize has partnered with clients to expand the view as to the role of service in their business. With a dedicated R&D focus, Syncron has continued to innovate its service offering to support the changing needs of manufacturers from operational efficiency to delivering outcome-based service value.
For Mize, the report noted as strengths:
Mize has established a breadth of functionality in service parts process that will be further bolstered by the merger with Syncron. Prior to the merger, Mize showed rapid growth and innovation in the service parts market. Mize's approach to the end-to-end service life cycle also establishes a perspective that siloed point solutions won't deliver the kind of enterprise-wide transformation needed in service. Manufacturers have begun to realize that service and individual processes within the service life cycle can't be disconnected. Mize customer references also highlighted that the company is agile and flexible, establishing strong partnerships through shared goals.
"Syncron solely focuses on helping manufacturers transform the service business to be a driver of growth and revenues and now joined by Mize, is able to go further to deliver the core functionality and capabilities to support warranty management and some field service processes," says Aly Pinder, program director of service innovation and connected products, IDC Research. "With a commitment to R&D and a culture of innovation, Syncron expects to evolve with its clients and meet their needs across the customer lifecycle. Manufacturers understand disruption will be a constant and they will need partners who can help them complete their digital transformation."
"We are honored that IDC MarketScape named Syncron a Leader for the second consecutive year[ii] and Mize a Major Player for Worldwide Manufacturing Service Parts Management Applications. The recognition is especially meaningful as we achieved similar IDC MarketScape acknowledgments of Syncron and Mize in the Service Lifecycle Management areas of B2B Price Optimizationiii, Field Service Management (FSM)[iv], and Warranty Contract Management (WCM)[v]," said Ashok Kartham, Chief Product Officer, Syncron. "Syncron is focused on delivering industry leading solutions in Service Lifecycle Management on our Connected Service Experience cloud platform to enhance customer experience, grow service revenues, and optimize service fulfillment."
To learn more about Syncron's full suite of aftermarket service software solutions, visit: Syncron.com/solutions
ABOUT SYNCRON
Syncron, recently merged with Mize, accelerates leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable our customer's ability to transition successfully to future service-driven business models. With our industry-leading investments in AI and ML, we offer the first, innovative, customer-endorsed, and complete end-to-end intelligent Service Lifecycle Management solutions including: service parts inventory, price, equipment uptime, warranty, service contract, and field service management. Delivered on our Connected Service Experience (CSX) platform, our solutions offer competitive differentiation through exceptional aftermarket service experiences, while simultaneously driving significant revenue and profit improvements into a manufacturer or distributer's business. For more information, visit syncron.com and m-ize.com.
About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
