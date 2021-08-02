ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syncron, the largest privately-owned global provider of cloud-based aftermarket service solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named one of 2021's Great Supply Chain Partners by the readers of SupplyChainBrain magazine. For the recognition, Syncron was selected for making a substantial impact on the efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance of its customers.
"Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent – coming from all sectors of supply chain management. Syncron should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great," said Brad Berger, publisher of SupplyChainBrain.
In its nineteenth consecutive year, SupplyChainBrain's annual list highlights the top 10 factors that typically determine the readers' choice of supply chain vendor: value, excellence, global reach, expertise, reliability, problem solving, support, continuous improvement, positive attitude, and strong leadership.
"There isn't a greater honor than being recognized by our customers for providing the standard of expertise and value that Syncron strives to deliver every day," said Dr. Friedrich Neumeyer, CEO of Syncron. "During a time when market volatility and customer expectations have never been higher, we aim to serve as a trusted advisor and innovative partner, helping manufacturers leverage industry-leading technology and insights to overcome their most complex aftermarket challenges. We are delighted and grateful to our customers for this recognition."
The full list of recipients will be featured in the 2021 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com.
About Syncron
Syncron empowers the world's leading manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional after-market service experiences, while driving significant revenue and profit improvements. From industry-leading investments in research and development, to providing the fastest time-to-value, Syncron's award-winning service parts inventory, price and uptime management solutions are designed to continually exceed customer expectations. Top brands from around the world trust Syncron, the largest privately-owned global provider of cloud-based aftermarket service solutions, to transform their service operations into competitive differentiators. For more information, visit syncron.com.
Stay up to date with Syncron news on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Syncron Media, Syncron, +1 (404) 545-0561, media@syncron.com
SOURCE Syncron