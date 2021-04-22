LEHI, Utah, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The #1 capital raising and investment management software has now made investor distributions an absolute breeze. With the launch of ACH and check transfers, SyndicationPro has put itself in a unique position of being one of the leading platforms that offer this functionality within the investment management space.
Sponsors will now be able to completely eliminate the need to manage investor distributions offline, thereby making the process of distributing investor earnings much more organized and efficient. ACH payment comes with immense benefits such as direct bank-to-bank transfer, having no expiry date, and the ability to distribute vast sums of money from within the platform.
ACH will drastically reduce errors, provide better transparency to investors, and enable sponsors to save time while also enabling them to take advantage of specialized workflows. ACH transfers are also completely secured by end-to-end encryption and SyndicationPro ensures the privacy of all sensitive information by following industry best practices and standards.
SyndicationPro has continued on its unprecedented run of growing over 20% MoM and is on track to hit its ambitious multi-million dollar financial goals by the end of this year. With the launch of ACH payments, the company is expected to grow over 28% every month. This represents a remarkable growth trajectory that has rarely been seen within the investment management industry.
"Automating ACH distributions is a major step in our goal to reduce time-consuming workflows for real estate syndicators and fund managers while also better serving their investors. We are thrilled to continue to move our industry forward through digital transformation," said TJ Lokboj, one of the co-founders at SyndicationPro.
As part of its continued growth, SyndicationPro is actively looking to hire for marketing, sales, and product engineering related roles in both Lehi, Utah and Bangalore, India.
About SyndicationPro
Founded in 2016 with the focus being the most user-friendly investor management software on the market, SyndicationPro is the fastest-growing product of its kind. Real estate professionals use it to nurture leads, digitize fundraising, and centralize investor relations. Learn more about SyndicationPro here: https://syndicationpro.com
Media Contact:
TJ Lokboj
Media Contact
TJ Lokboj, SyndicationPro, +1 7147888580, tj@syndicationpro.com
SOURCE SyndicationPro