LEHI, Utah, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SyndicationPro, the #1 Capital Raising and Investment Management Platform, is thrilled to launch SponsorDocs, which provides premium legal documents built for raising capital online. With SponsorDocs, Real Estate Syndicators are able to eliminate the need for bulky, expensive, and complicated syndication legal documents that can traditionally take a long time to procure.
Working closely with attorney Mark Roderick of Lex Nova Law, SponsorDocs has created a streamlined process for sponsors to procure all their legal documents in just two business days! With Sponsordocs, customizing PPM documents is an absolute breeze. In addition, SponsorDocs encompasses all the legal documents that a sponsor might need in order to close their deals quicker than ever before.
Using a standard form, all the legal documents can be customized to meet the unique requirements of each sponsor, regardless of the complexity of the project. SponsorDocs delivers all the legal documents that a sponsor might need, along with additional resources, in less than 2 working days for an incredible price of $2,500, which is a fraction of the cost of traditional documents.
Historically, sponsors have had to spend weeks to create their legal documents. SponsorDocs completely eliminates the need for sponsors to wait for long periods of time to procure their documents, and ensures that they are able to close their deals much faster since the documents have been optimized for the modern age of raising capital online. This means the documents are created for the eSign process, have a streamlined signing process, and require no manual work when each investor subscribes.
"Having over 500 real estate firms using SyndicationPro to manage their capital raises has brought more opportunities to our attention to help sponsors future-proof their capital raising, and out-of-date, bulky, and repetitive legal documents was one problem we wanted to solve as we continue to innovate the syndication business," said Jacob Blackett, who is the founder of SyndicationPro, after the launch of the SponsorDocs.
About SyndicationPro
Founded in 2016 with the focus being the most user-friendly investor management software on the market, SyndicationPro is the fastest-growing product of its kind. Real estate professionals use it to nurture leads, digitize fundraising, and centralize investor relations. Learn more about SyndicationPro here: https://syndicationpro.com
