JERUSALEM, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SYNERGIO, a new next-gen smart component startup, is announcing the launch of BiomEco™, a range of broad-spectrum antimicrobial components that can target specified microorganisms at low concentration. This multifunctional breakthrough technology, made solely of botanical INCI in a unique proprietary process, is a microbiome-friendly preservation system that fights microbial resistance.
SYNERGIO's smart components are a novel synergistic combination of various protection mechanisms found in nature, designed to overcome health challenges in personal care, food and beverage, and home care consumer products. BiomEco is high in antioxidants, hypoallergenic, skin-sensitive, eco-friendly, 100% natural by ISO, and COSMOS-CERTIFIED.
"As more and more chemical ingredients are being regulated in CPG products as a result of health and environmental side effects, the demand for natural, sustainable products that also deliver on performance are growing with it," said Itamar Levy, CEO of SYNERGIO. "BiomEco, is the first realization of our goal to develop these kinds of components that ultimately reach consumers via forward-thinking manufacturers and consumer brands in the personal care space."
SYNERGIO's innovations are based on its computational platform called EcoDato™, a data-driven, chemistry-based innovation engine that is the result of a decade worth of high-level biochemical research. Based on the company's deep understanding of plants, synergies, and predictive modeling, the EcoDato™ illuminates the synergistic combination of plant bioactive compounds that can overcome CPG industry challenges.
"Inspired by nature's own microbial protection methods, we made it our goal to develop a long-lasting natural shelf-life system designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria that affect product longevity, while protecting the healthy bacteria that initiate the skin immune functions," continued Levy. "By utilizing nature's micro-targeting techniques, BiomEco is delivering formulators the desired positive end results of a long-lasting product shelf life without the negative side effects on the skin microbiome."
BiomEco is currently utilized in the new skin care/beauty product line of one of the world's multinational consumer goods companies. It is now available to all formulators, brand owners and CPG manufacturers that are seeking to offer clean, sustainable, and healthy products that have a long shelf-life.
SYNERGIO specializes in the development of smart ingredients that are healthy, sustainable and 100% natural. Headquartered in Jerusalem, SYNERGIO is led by a team of industry veterans whose mission is to reshape global CPG product lines with smart components that make better products
For more information, visit: https://synergio.com/
