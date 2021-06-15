SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By introducing digital verification of income and employment, Synergy One creates an experience that empowers borrowers and reduces friction in the mortgage approval process, leveraging data from an array of major financial institutions and payroll processors. With this data integration Synergy One Lending further meets their goal of providing a balance of speed, ease, and expertise™.
"Our success over the past couple of years in providing a real time verification of assets solution, right in our borrower experience, led us to adding these important enhancements," said Synergy One Lending CEO, Steve Majerus. "Our customers deserve the very best in making the home financing process as easy as it can be, without complication."
ABOUT SYNERGY ONE LENDING
Synergy One Lending is based in San Diego, CA, is currently licensed in 42 states and has Operational HUBS in Dallas, TX, Roseville, CA, Boise, ID and Denver, CO. For more information visit http://www.S1L.com.
