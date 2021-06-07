SAN RAMON, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing REVE; Exploring the Intersection of Hospitality and Technology
Today, Synergy Global Housing (Synergy), a global leader in serviced accommodations, along with its two founding partners, Jack Jensky and Henry Luebbert, announced the launch of its highly anticipated innovation lab, REVE.
"REVE, French for dream, seeks to create new possibilities in the alternative accommodation space by developing strategies for new operating models and systems to power the future of the global traveler experience, said co-Founder Jack Jensky. "REVE's primary charter is to explore the intersection of hospitality and technology by partnering with clients, operators, and technology providers to reimagine the next generation of lodging."
Structured as an independent "thinktank" of Synergy, REVE will address the alternative accommodation sector's toughest challenges by dreaming, developing, and delivering the next wave of innovation in the fastest growing sector of the lodging industry. Initially, the division will focus on four core objectives:
1. Reposition of hotel and apartment assets.
2. Reposition of commercial office assets.
3. Developing an end-to-end technology platform.
4. Customer Engagement
Synergy partnered with industry veteran Jon Wohlfert, who will act as REVE's Managing Director to bring its mission to life. Along with support from Jack and Henry, Jon will run REVE's day-to-day operations.
"REVE will define innovative products and services with a focus on delivering a highly personal yet curated experience for the global traveler," said co-Founder Henry Luebbert. "Jack, Jon, and I feel a deep passion for evolving distressed property assets to meet consumer preference better and deliver a truly unique hospitality experience."
"Over the last 15 months, one of the few bright and promising lodging industry segments has been the alternative accommodation sector," said, Managing Director Jon Wohlfert. "REVE's mission is to partner with industry experts to research technology solutions, operating models and share best practices that will empower the alternative accommodations players to continue to outperform the overall lodging market."
For more information, please visit synergyhousing.com/reve, or reach out via info@synergyhousing.com.
###
Media Contact
Ryan Smith, Synergy Global Housing, +1 (925) 807-1155, rsmith@synergyhousing.com
Jeff deMattos, Synergy Global Housing, jdemattos@synergyhousing.com
SOURCE Synergy Global Housing