- Syngenta Group maintained robust growth in Q3 despite challenging market conditions1 - Q3 Group sales at $5.4 billion, 5 percent higher year-on-year (15 percent at constant exchange rate2) - Q3 EBITDA at $733 million, 1 percent higher than in the same quarter 2019 - All businesses delivered strong sales growth at CER - Group sales for first nine months of the year at $17.4 billion, up 3 percent year-on-year (9 percent at CER) despite a $1.1 billion currency headwind - EBITDA for first nine months amounting to $2.95 billion, 5 percent higher year-on-year - Syngenta Crop Protection announced acquisition of Valagro, strengthening leading position in the rapidly growing market for Biologicals - ADAMA announced acquisition of majority stake in Huifeng's crop protection business, significantly strengthening its position in China - Currency volatility linked to COVID-19 partially mitigated