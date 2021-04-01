BOSTON, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syniti, a global leader in Enterprise Data Management, today announced that the SAP® Advanced Data Migration application by Syniti complements SAP S/4HANA® Cloud in the RISE with SAP offering.
Syniti is an SAP partner, offering solution extensions for SAP software. The award-winning solution extension is premium qualified for customers moving to SAP S/4HANA through selective data transition. The solution extension can help businesses experience significant savings, including:
- 303% three-year ROI with an average eight-month payback on investment
- 46% faster completion of data migration projects
- 96% reduction of unplanned downtime
"Data migration is a major pain point in any business transformation," said Tom Roberts, senior vice president of software partner solution success at SAP. "SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti helps mitigate the cost overruns and conversion failures common in today's complex data migrations. Through SAP's partnership with Syniti, this solution extension complements the RISE with SAP offering, helping customers to further simplify their business transformation."
RISE with SAP bundles together capabilities and services into a comprehensive package anchored by SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The offering delivers business transformation as a service to help customers in their transition to run as an intelligent enterprise.
Syniti will collaborate with SAP to help enterprises realize improved productivity, reduce operating costs and support rapid growth by moving from on-premise, legacy ERP systems to a cloud infrastructure, including working closely with Syniti's Global Alliances ecosystem of system integrators.
"We've been an SAP partner offering solution extensions tailored to SAP software for over seven years, so we're pleased that our solution extension complements the RISE with SAP offering," said Kevin Campbell, Syniti CEO. "We're committed to establishing the highest levels of data quality coupled with the efficiencies necessary for customers to transform into flexible, data-driven and intelligent enterprises."
Syniti recently announced record growth with an all-time high in services bookings, 71% year-over-year growth in software, 400% YoY growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in Cloud software, 90 net-new customers signed globally, and a 99.7% customer satisfaction rating, the highest in company history.
