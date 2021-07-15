BOSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 3-week solution for the 95% of execs that don't trust their data
Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today launched Syniti Data Jumpstart to help organizations understand the impact of data quality in driving growth, increasing margin, speeding new product introductions, and maximizing the value of major initiatives such as M&A and Digital Transformations.
Syniti Data Jumpstart is a packaged, cloud-based software solution that provides turnkey improvement recommendations, enhanced by tailored, business-specific insights to help create rapid, substantial bottom-line returns by improving data quality.
"At Syniti, our mission is to help organizations see the value and power of trusted data," said Chris Knerr, Chief Digital Officer at Syniti. "Data Jumpstart is a fast, cloud-based data 'x-ray' of a business that can deliver fast data quality insights and visibility into related business upside. We call this inside-out data intelligence. Its findings connect data quality to actionable insights that help drive financial and operational performance. It's absolutely unique in the industry. Our expectation is that every Data Jumpstart customer will leave this engagement with a focused strategy for how to create positive business impacts through data."
Powered by the world's first knowledge-based data management platform, the Syniti Knowledge Platform™, Data Jumpstart gives organizations insights into precisely where data quality is impacting their business. With embedded best practices, proven data quality reports and cultivated data intelligence dashboards, businesses can expect a clear roadmap for how future data quality improvement initiatives can impact key business metrics such as EBITDA and working capital.
"A key learning for Syniti that resonated with us at HFS was working through the challenge of transformation fatigue," said Reetika Fleming from HFS Research. "Data Jumpstart is a direct response to this fatigue, claiming results in the course of three weeks due to its pre-packaged reports and domain-specific focus."
The Syniti Data Jumpstart launch comes just as executives' trust in data is seemingly at an all-time-low. Recent research conducted by HFS Research reveals a mere 5% of C-level executives have a high degree of confidence in their data. The survey of 100 C-level executives found that while respondents believe data plays a vital role in their company's ability to thrive, the vast majority of global enterprises lag behind on effective data management practices. In fact, nearly half of the respondents agree that "they are significantly under-utilizing their data resources due to a lack of an effective data management strategy."
Syniti Data Jumpstart, designed as a first step in addressing this concern to rapidly build clear, fact-based transformation business cases with confidence, is available worldwide today, requests to learn more can be made via Syniti.com/DataJumpstart
