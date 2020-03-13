GREENVILLE, S.C., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced the launch of SYNNEX COLLABSolv, which is designed to provide increased and specialized support to SYNNEX customers working to address modern collaboration needs and the rise of the anytime, anywhere work culture in the U.S. and Canada.
SYNNEX COLLABSolv unites the industry's top AV, IT, CE, UC, Cloud, Mobile, and Secure Networking technologies essential to building integrated solutions for enterprise, video and team collaboration. The business supports a range of new-generation platform options for enterprise, mid-market and small business customers with applications for remote workers, BYOD, hot-desking, huddle rooms, meeting spaces, collaboration rooms and customer experience centers. SYNNEX COLLABSolv supports technology solutions for vertical markets such as corporate, healthcare, education, public sector and house of worship.
"Today's workplace is evolving, and SYNNEX partners are moving quickly to meet the needs of their customers. This strategic initiative is designed to help customers make their complex voice, cloud, and video projects simple, cohesive and profitable," said Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation. "Beyond delivering best-in-class hardware, software and platform offerings, our dedicated team of sales and marketing professionals and certified engineers are able to equip customers with the knowledge and skills needed to gain the competitive edge in this important market segment."
Partners can rely on the following dedicated resources and offerings from SYNNEX COLLABSolv:
- Industry leading collaboration line card including manufacturers such as Audiocodes, Avaya, Aver, Avocor, Bose, Cisco, Crestron, Epson, Ergotron, Five9, Fortinet, Google, Harman, HPE, HPI, Intel, Konftel, Kramer, Legrand, Lenovo, LG, Lifesize, Logitech, Microsoft, NEC, Newline, OneLan, Peerless AV, Poly, Ribbon, RingCentral, Ruckus, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sharp, Verizon, Viewsonic, Watchguard, Yamaha and more;
- Specialized design, sales, product, and solutions teams committed to bringing a consultative approach to the sales and enablement process, including recently-expanded field-based and UC sales;
- Enhanced service offerings including site survey and collaboration assessments, post-sale support, helpdesk services and solution monitoring;
- Exclusive and specialized bundled solutions;
- Meeting room-as-a-service; Subscription and consumption-based plans with monthly pricing options;
- Solutions-focused training, enablement and sales support.
To learn more about SYNNEX COLLABSolv through SYNNEX Corporation, email CollabSolv@synnex.com or visit here.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.
