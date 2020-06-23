LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, today announced an agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, to distribute the CRI Thermal Mirror in the U.S.
The market for thermal screening is quickly becoming crowded, furthering the need to differentiate solutions to help customers make smart purchasing decisions. The CRI Thermal Mirror is far superior to standard off-the-shelf offerings in that it's flexible to serve the basic need of temperature screening, yet its customer experience and reporting capabilities are highly customizable to suit specific needs of each business customer. The centralized, AI-enabled software platform supports virtually all workflows and requirements, and scales easily for enterprise deployment.
"By pairing elegant hardware with powerful software, the CRI Thermal Mirror provides a comprehensive and yet intuitive technology solution for our customers attempting to support their end users' Return to Work technology needs," said Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX. "CRI's platform can log and report on important KPIs to affirm corporate adherence to key compliance requirements. Its addition further enhances the innovative array of products SYNNEX offers customers to solve some of today's most pressing business challenges."
"Partnering with SYNNEX marks an important step forward as we scale distribution efforts to meet the growing demand for thermal screening products," said Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer of CRI. "With many units already in the field, we offer a road-tested solution ideal for any organization that's serious about addressing the complicated challenge of safely operating a business in the wake of COVID-19. With hundreds of Thermal Mirror units in stock and ready to ship, SYNNEX is ready to help businesses get up and running quickly."
The CRI Executive Team hosts webinars at 3 p.m. EDT each Tuesday and Thursday to educate businesses about the importance of thermal monitoring in the workplace. Register for an upcoming webinar, or download archived webinars, video tutorials and additional assets to learn more about how Thermal Mirror helps maintain a safe and healthy workplace.
To learn more about Creative Realities and the company's portfolio of Safe Space Solutions, visit https://cri.com/.
About Creative Realities, Inc.
Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. Founded over 15 years ago, CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services for more than fifteen diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theater, and Stadium Venues. The Company acquired Allure Global Solutions, Inc. in November 2018, expanding the Company's operations to five offices across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Given these uncertainties, and the fact that forward-looking statements represent management's estimates and assumption as of the date of this press release, you should not attribute undue certainty to these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, even if new information becomes available in the future.
About SYNNEX Corporation
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.
SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.