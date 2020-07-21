MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO, will speak at the 50th annual SEMICON West 2020 conference.

This event will be broadcast live on the Internet via the SEMICON West portal on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET). For media registration, please contact Scott Stevens, Cardinal Communications for SEMI Americas at 512.288.4050 or scottstevens512@gmail.com.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at https://www.synopsys.com/.

Editorial Contacts:
 Simone Souza                                                             
Synopsys, Inc.                                                                                                
650-584-6454                                                                                                             
simone@synopsys.com 

