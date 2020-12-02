Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Q4 FY 2020 Financial Highlights -- Revenue: $1.025 billion -- GAAP earnings per share: $1.26 -- Non-GAAP earnings per share: $1.58 FY 2020 Financial Highlights -- Revenue: $3.685 billion -- GAAP earnings per share: $4.27 -- Non-GAAP earnings per share: $5.55 -- Cash flow from operations: $991.3 million -- Cash and cash equivalents: $1.236 billion