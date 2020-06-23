MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced its commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2024, compared with its 2018 baseline. In addition, Synopsys has achieved CarbonNeutral® certification across its global operations for the second consecutive year, offsetting approximately 90,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020. The reduction of emissions and neutralization of the company's carbon footprint reflect Synopsys' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to an environmentally sustainable future.
"Measuring, reducing, and offsetting our carbon footprint and embracing clean energy are all about leaving a legacy of vitality to future generations," said Synopsys co-CEO Aart de Geus. "While our emissions target is ambitious, our whole team at Synopsys is committed to achieving these goals and expanding our leadership in combatting climate change."
Synopsys has used the best available science-based guidance in developing its new scope 1 and 2 emissions reduction target. The target, in line with the goal to keep global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, is based on the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. To meet its target, the company will focus primarily on implementing energy efficiency measures and increasing its use of clean and renewable sources of energy.
Synopsys' emissions reduction target is an important component of the company's carbon neutrality commitment initiated in 2019. Synopsys has undertaken its carbon neutrality initiative in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol, and the company has again achieved certification as a CarbonNeutral company for 2020. Through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and investments in offset projects, Synopsys neutralized the 2020 carbon footprint of its global operations spanning 116 offices and more than 14,500 employees.
The CarbonNeutral certification is valid for one year and is based on data from the previous calendar year's actual emissions.
Additional details about Synopsys CSR initiatives can be found in its 2019 CSR Report.
