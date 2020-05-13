The MilCOTS 3-Phase MPFICQor Isolated Power Factor Correction module is a high power, high efficiency AC-DC converter. It operates from a 115 Vrms AC input and generates an isolated DC output. Regulated output and droop output modules are available. Used in conjunction with a hold-up capacitor, and SynQor's MCOTS AC line filter, the MPFICQor will draw a nearly perfect sinusoidal current (PF>0.99)