BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SynQor, Inc., announces its new universal 85 to 264 Vrms AC input VPX power supply with long holdup capabilities compliant to MIL-STD-704F for critical military, aerospace and shipboard applications. This 3U VPX power supply, designed to meet VITA 62 standards, allows designers in the defense markets to power their VITA 62 chassis with the latest flexible, efficient and reliable VPX technology.
The long holdup VPX-3U-ACUNV universal AC input power supply delivers 300 W with an efficiency of 84%. This unit has been designed to meet MIL-704(B-F) input dropout transients. It is able to operate at wedge lock temperatures as high as 85°C with full output power. The VPX can be powered over a dual frequency range, 47 to 63 Hz and 360 to 800 Hz, with a power factor of 0.99 at 50/60 Hz and 0.97 at 400 Hz. The power module is equipped with several features, including: an integrated EMI filter, conduction cooling, six output voltages, and protections for over voltage, under voltage, short circuit and over temperature conditions. It has an optional I2C communications feature (IPMI, PMBus, VITA 46.11). The VS1 (+12 V), VS2 (+3.3 V) and the VS3 (+5 V) outputs can be load shared on a standard VITA 62 chassis. It has been designed for the most demanding military applications. The VPX power supply unit meets VITA 46, VITA 47, VITA 62, MIL-STD-461F, MIL-STD-704 (B-F), and MIL-STD-810G standards.
SynQor's products have a proven record of going above and beyond the standard military specifications to deliver the most efficient and dependable solutions in the market.
For additional details, download the VPX-3U-ACUNV-1-CH-001 datasheet and download the VPX 3U I2C Operator's Guide. For more information or for additional power application assistance please explore more at www.synqor.com or contact your Local SynQor Representative.
