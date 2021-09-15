MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syntax, the leading multi-cloud and multi-ERP managed cloud provider for mission-critical applications, today announced a lineup of five Oracle technology events in the ERP, Cloud and Security space. During the live webinars, attendees will hear from Syntax and industry experts about how to use the cloud as a path to data transformation, how to plan for a successful year-end, and how to prepare for a successful 2022.
Upcoming Technology Events:
September 16, 2021
Unlocking More Value from Business Data with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne and Amazon Web Services
Digital transformation has accelerated the migration of ERP systems such as JD Edwards EnterpriseOne to cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS) to achieve scalability, high availability, economical and flexible data storage solutions, security, and dependable disaster recovery. During this virtual event, users will learn:
- How JD Edwards EnterpriseOne has matured for operating in the cloud
- Using Amazon Web Services to unlock the full potential of your business data
- Dispelling the myths of data transformation – using modern analytics and analysis tools for real business impact
- JD Edwards and AWS – using the cloud as a path to data transformation
September 23, 2021
JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Managed Application Security
In this webinar, Syntax and Q Software experts will focus on how to simplify the ongoing administration of ERP security for JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, review the entire ERP Security Lifecycle, and discuss where organizations can improve their audit and compliance, lower risk, and increase value:
- Review the components of JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Application Security and the ERP Application Security Lifecycle
- Differentiate the periodic and ongoing administrative activities which should occur to maintain EnterpriseOne Application Security
- Review barriers to automating and simplifying security and moving to a JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Managed Application Security Service
September 30, 2021
Migrating IBM I (AS400) to the Cloud
As the backbone of numerous core business systems, the IBM I (AS400) has proven its value as a reliable and secure data processing and workload-optimized application system. As IBM continues to modernize this system, the thousands of companies running it are looking for opportunities to host in the cloud rather than on-premises. In this webinar, Syntax will discuss the benefits and considerations for migrating your IBM I (AS400) workloads to the cloud, including:
- Best practices to migrate IBM I infrastructure to the Cloud
- Achieving simplified IT operations
- How to reduce total cost of ownership with cloud hosting
- Increased flexibility and scalability in compute, storage, software, and back-up
- Enhanced disaster recovery and high availability
October 7, 2021
2022 State of Oracle E-Business Suite: Optimization and Migration Strategies to Improve Enterprise Capabilities
There are several major dates coming up for both E-Business Suite and Oracle Database that customers must be aware of and act on. In this webinar, Syntax will discuss what you need to do to "keep the lights on" and review several key focus areas that are most concerning for Oracle customers for 2022 including license optimization, cloud migration options, integration strategies, multi-cloud management, and security:
- Understand how Oracle's Lifetime Support and Error Correction Policies impact your E-Business Suite application and what you need to do to stay supported
- Discuss key areas to focus on during year-end to improve the health and performance of your E-Business Suite environment
- Learn how to review your footprint to optimize Oracle licensing and support spend -- and how to proactively be prepared for an Oracle audit
- Get an overview of integration technologies customers are using with E-Business Suite and how you can wrangle connectivity to other SaaS applications and reporting solutions
October 14, 2021
JD Edwards Payroll: Year-End Process for U.S. Companies
In this webinar, Syntax will discuss JD Edwards Payroll, the year-end process, and what needs to be done to have a successful transition from one year to the next. Experts will specifically discuss the latest changes for the 2021 W-2 process:
- Payroll history integrity reports – Tax and Pay Types, Deductions, Benefits, and Accruals (PDBA)
- What's new for the 2021 W-2 process
- Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting
- New legislation impacting JD Edwards Payroll and the year-end process
A separate webinar focusing on the impact and process for Canadian companies will be hosted on October 27, 2021. Registration for the event can be found here.
To learn more about Syntax's upcoming events, visit https://www.syntax.com/events/.
