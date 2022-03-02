MONTREAL, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syntax, a leading multi-cloud and mission-critical applications managed cloud provider, today announced the promotion of five individuals into new leadership roles on the heels of a successful year of growth in 2021. The organization's ascension of these members to the American and global leadership teams will support Syntax's rapidly growing business.
"As we continue to win more global customers and our business gains more recognition in the industry, Syntax is committed to investing in its people and bringing our top talent onto our leadership team," said Christian Primeau, Global CEO of Syntax. "Syntax is excited to recognize the success of these individuals as they step into their new roles, and we look forward to seeing their impact on our team as we continue on our mission to deliver excellence to our customers."
Syntax has elevated the following individuals to its leadership team this year:
- Kevin Dattalico has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the Americas. Kevin has had an immediate impact on the organization, growing the sales pipeline, delivering the highest-quality customer service, and providing visionary leadership. He joined Syntax as Chief Revenue Officer of the Americas in April 2020.
- Mike Evans has been promoted to Global Chief Operating Officer. Mike is responsible for delivering value to Syntax's customers by continuously fostering improvement to ensure Syntax is exceeding its customers' expectations. He joined Syntax as Chief Operating Officer of the Americas in May 2020.
- Shana Ricchiuto has been promoted to Global Head of Legal. Shana is focused on developing the Syntax legal function to support its global commercial, regulatory, and compliance needs, focusing on accelerating sales velocity. She joined Syntax as part of the Core Services acquisition in 2017.
- Sarah Mills has been promoted to Vice President of Cloud Operations and JDE Managed Services. Sarah is responsible for Syntax's global public cloud operations organization, better known as "Ops Dev," in addition to her responsibility for JDE Managed Services. She joined Syntax as Senior Director of JDE Managed Services through the EmeraldCube acquisition in January 2019.
- Alexis Burnett has been promoted to Vice President of Global Marketing. Alexis leads the planning and execution of Syntax's global marketing strategy, including branding, go-to-market strategy, demand generation, customer acquisition, and communications with key audiences. She joined Syntax as Americas Marketing Director through the EmeraldCube acquisition in January 2019.
"At Syntax, we believe in the benefits of having diverse representation on our senior leadership team," said Dessalen Wood, Global Chief People Officer at Syntax. "In 2021, Syntax launched a Women In Technology group aimed at developing future leaders and elevating the voices of our female talent. In 2022, we look forward to continuing to increase the number of diverse talent – both from a gender and racial perspective – at all levels of the organization."
To learn more about these individuals and their new roles, please visit Syntax's leadership page.
About Syntax:
Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 800+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at http://www.syntax.com.
