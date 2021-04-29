MONTREAL, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syntax, the leading multi-cloud and multi-ERP managed cloud provider for mission-critical applications, today announced a new mentorship program within its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Syntax Cares. The mentorship program seeks to bring new educational, career and support opportunities to the students of Research Triangle High School, a charter school focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in Durham County, North Carolina, by pairing them with volunteer Syntax employees.
"As a long-time player in the IT industry, Syntax employees understand it's our shared responsibility to empower the next generation of technology professionals," said Melissa Everitt, Senior Human Resources Manager and Global CSR Chair for Syntax. "While we have done in-person mentorship programs in the past, the ongoing pandemic required us to find new ways to connect with our community. As a result, we are excited to launch a program virtually this year, having matched Syntax employee volunteers with interested Research Triangle High School students."
The students will meet virtually with their Syntax employee match throughout the semester to receive one-on-one mentorship. In addition to meeting weekly with their mentors, the students are invited to virtual "Meet the Experts" panels led by Syntax employees in a range of roles, from marketing to cybersecurity, to learn about career paths both within and outside of information technology.
"At Research Triangle High School, we believe the future is in the spaces between subjects, where students will need to be creative in their use of knowledge", said Eric Grunden, Chief School Officer. "We're grateful for Syntax's powerful commitment to helping students visualize this creative future. Together, we hope to use these resources to develop students capable of leading a STEM workforce."
Syntax Cares was founded in 2019 after Syntax acquired Freudenberg IT and EmeraldCube in the same year, unifying their CSR efforts into one program. That year, Syntax's global workforce overwhelmingly chose education as Syntax Cares' leading cause. In addition to the pilot mentorship program with Research Triangle High School students, Syntax employees also participated in food drives for students and families in need throughout the pandemic.
"Corporate social responsibility is an integral part of our culture here at Syntax. We hope to lead the IT space by taking steps now that will educate and inform the leaders of our connected future," said Christian Primeau, Global Chief Executive Officer for Syntax. "Beyond our monetary commitment to these much-needed programs, all 1,400 Syntax employees are allotted two days off specifically for volunteering. The success of our communities drives success at Syntax, so we do this to ensure work does not prevent our employees from giving back."
To learn more about Syntax Cares and view open positions within the company, visit https://www.syntax.com/why-syntax/careers/.
