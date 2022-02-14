MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Syntax, a leading multi-cloud and mission-critical applications managed cloud provider, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022. This is the second consecutive year that Syntax has been recognized on this list.
CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel. The Elite 150 distinction identifies large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.
"We are honored to be included on CRN's Managed Service Provider list in the Elite 150 category for the second year in a row," said Kevin Dattolico, CEO of Americas, Syntax. "What a great way to kick off 2022 for our team as we continue to bring innovation to our customers and maximize their return on IT investments."
Syntax specializes in navigating the complexities of digital transformation and operational efficiencies for its more than 800 global customers. In the past year, the company has grown its capabilities with the acquisition of Linke to expand SAP on Amazon Web Services (AWS) services across Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions, as well as the addition of SAP Platinum Partner Illumiti to its global team. Most recently, Syntax partnered with Oracle to offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for Oracle E-Business Suite customers. The company also achieved AWS Premier Partner Status, in addition to earning its AWS SAP Competency and AWS Microsoft Workload Competency in 2021.
"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."
About Syntax:
Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 800+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at http://www.syntax.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com
