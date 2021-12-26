DEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Regulatory Affairs Professional Society (RAPS) announced in December that 108 professionals passed the Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) exam in the summer testing window, one of whom was Synterex President Jeanette Towles. Passing the exam conferred the RAC-Drugs credential, the leading credential for regulatory professionals in the drugs healthcare product sector.
"This certification solidifies our commitment to regulatory excellence here at Synterex and formalizes the many regulatory successes we have shared in over the years," said Synterex President Jeanette Towles. "I am delighted to join the ranks of many of our other Synterex associates in obtaining this important certification, and I would like to thank the regulatory professionals over the years who took the time to help me develop a strategic mindset."
The RAC exams are rigorous, and to pass them requires an intimate knowledge of healthcare product regulations as well as the critical thinking skills to aptly apply this knowledge to various scenarios in regulatory affairs. RAC-credentialed professionals are among the current and rising leaders in the regulatory profession.
For more information on Synterex and its leadership, visit: http://www.synterex.com.
About Synterex, Inc.:
Synterex is a WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise and disability-owned clinical and regulatory consulting firm that provides clinical development solutions.
Delivering quality regulatory documentation requires navigating an evolving landscape influenced by regulators, research committees, healthcare professionals, and—most importantly—the scientific method itself.
At Synterex, we forge lasting and meaningful relationships that flex with the dynamic nature of science and technology.
Our staffers are seasoned and dedicated, with extensive experience doing the work hands-on as well as building and leading teams. We are committed to applying our years of experience and current subject matter and technical knowledge to help clients deliver important new therapies to patients in an expedient manner.
About RAPS:
The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC). The RAC is the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide.
Media Contact
Jeanette Towles, Synterex, +1 7812855399, info@synterex.com
SOURCE Synterex