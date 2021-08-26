DELAFIELD, Wis., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synthetaic, the leading synthetic data company, today announced that Brian Goodwin, PhD, has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer. With the addition of this new role, Synthetaic plans to grow its technology team to scale its offerings on the heels of several partnership announcements.
Having previously served as Principal Data Scientist at Synthetaic, Goodwin has helped develop Synthetaic's core technology, including the company's Rapid Automatic Image Categorization (RAIC) AI engine and Massively Extensible Generative Adversarial Network (MEGAN) tool. Goodwin has also supported the deployment of both technologies to partners including National Geographic, ClimateTrace, and Michigan Medicine, aiding in the creation of custom dashboards and helping in partners' data analysis.
"We're at an exciting inflection point in the company and are focused on growing the best team to meet our ambitions in the coming years," said Corey Jaskolski, founder and CEO of Synthetaic. "Since Brian joined the team, he's been a natural leader in our organization — both intellectually and technologically. We know that he will be successful in guiding the team and our technology as we scale our solutions to other markets and use cases."
Goodwin earned his PhD from Marquette University, where his research focused on the biological functions of neurons in the brain through computational neuroscience. His work in neuroscience gave him a deep appreciation for the design of neurons and their communication pathways as he studied models that mimic neurophysiology of neural elements in the cortex of the brain. This sense of appreciation was the start of his career in AI, where the biological function of neurons is transposed to the manmade.
"By successfully pioneering the use of Generative Adversarial Networks for high stakes industry use cases, Synthetaic has been able to unlock capabilities that — without generative AI — would otherwise be impossible for our partners across geospatial, medical, and defense industries," said Goodwin. "I'm honored to step into the role of Chief Technology Officer and to continue to support a company that is quickly proving that the midwest is a major player in developing world-changing technologies."
In his new role as Chief Technology Officer at Synthetaic, Goodwin will be responsible for developing and executing the company's technical roadmap. In the near-term, this includes continuing to advance, automate, and scale the company's RAIC and MEGAN technologies to address new customers and markets.
Synthetaic is currently hiring for engineers and developers who have experience in applied machine learning and big data. The company is interested in hiring from both academia and industry to grow their team and ensure that Synthetaic continues to lead in synthetic data generation and unique AI model development.
To accommodate their growing team, Synthetaic recently moved into a new office in downtown Delafield. To learn more about Synthetaic, visit http://www.synthetaic.com. To get in touch regarding open positions, please contact careers@synthetaic.com.
About Synthetaic
Synthetaic is the leading synthetic data company. We help customers detect what matters in minutes.
In some of the most high stakes use cases for artificial intelligence, sample islands have prevented high-quality predictive modeling. There simply hasn't been sufficient data to train networks effectively, for both still and moving images in particular.
With Synthetaic, you no longer have to wait around to accumulate enough data to start the AI project of your dreams. Neither is it necessary to spend a fortune acquiring a novel data trove. We close the gap between the data rich and everyone else.
Interested in transcending your data limitations? To learn more and get started, please visit http://www.synthetaic.com
Synthetaic. Grow Smarter.
