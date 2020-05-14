SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syracuse University's Martin J. Whitman School of Management today announced it will offer an online Master of Supply Chain Management in partnership with 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology.
"In today's interconnected world, the importance of supply chains to the global economy and our collective security and well-being has never been more clear," said Patrick Penfield, professor of supply chain practice at the Whitman School, who has recently been interviewed by Good Morning America and USA Today to educate national audiences on disruption to international supply chains as a result of COVID-19.
"At this unprecedented moment in history, when businesses, governments and civil society are grappling with complex supply chain challenges, my colleagues and I look forward to teaching a new generation of leaders and problem-solvers who will help shape the future of this critical field," added Penfield.
The new 15-month online degree, SupplyChain@Syracuse, is designed to be taken part time and will confer the same diploma and rigorous curriculum content students receive in the residential master's degree offering, a top-25-ranked program by Gartner. Enrolled students will learn how to perform financial modeling for supply chains and risk management with a focus on global networks and vulnerabilities. A STEM-designated master's degree, the program is deeply rooted in data analytics and prepares students to lead the digital transformation of supply chains by building an understanding of the role of robotics, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.
SupplyChain@Syracuse is an extension of a suite of business programs the Whitman School offers online in partnership with 2U, including a fully online MBA program, MBA@Syracuse, as well as other specialized business degrees like BusinessAnalytics@Syracuse, Accounting@Syracuse and Entrepreneurship@Syracuse. The Whitman School also partners with 2U to offer online short courses in finance and women in leadership.
According to a 2019 survey by GMAC, 67% of U.S. companies plan to hire from specialized business master's degrees, with graduates from supply chain management programs being the second most in demand after graduates in information technology.
"Our move to offer programs online in a variety of lengths and disciplines reflects the shifting needs of business students who demand more flexibility and specialized skill sets, particularly in the more technical fields," said Amy McHale, assistant dean for master's programs at the Whitman School. "The online M.S. in Supply Chain Management benefits from the robust digital learning infrastructure we've developed over the past five years in partnership with 2U. We know we can deliver the same academic rigor and quality for online students as we can for on-campus students."
In addition to the programs offered by the Whitman School, 2U now supports 16 online graduate degrees across the Syracuse University system in high-demand fields including computer science, cybersecurity, information management, communications and social work.
"The Whitman School is an innovative partner with a bold vision for the evolving role that business education can play in preparing leaders for the future," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of global partnerships at 2U. "We are honored to continue our work with Syracuse University to expand access to the high-quality education its schools and faculty have to offer."
Applications are now open for SupplyChain@Syracuse with the first admitted class scheduled to start in October. For more information, visit onlinebusiness.syr.edu/supply-chain-management.
About Syracuse University
Syracuse University is a private, international research university with distinctive academics, diversely unique offerings and an undeniable spirit. Located in the geographic heart of New York State, with a global footprint and 150 years of history, Syracuse University offers a quintessential college experience, as well as innovative online learning environments. The scope of Syracuse University is a testament to its strengths. At Syracuse University, we offer a choice of more than 200 majors and 100 minors offered through 13 schools and colleges and 18 online degree programs. We have more than 15,000 undergraduates and 7,500 graduate students, more than a quarter of a million alumni in 160 countries and a student population from all 50 U.S. states and 123 countries. For more information, please visit syracuse.edu.
About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)
Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 400 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 225,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow
