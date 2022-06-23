An emerging leader in the development of small molecule medicines controlling the expression of genes implements an innovative computational platform to digitalize its translational R&D workflows
BASEL, Switzerland, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced that Syros Pharmaceuticals, a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, has chosen Genedata Profiler® as its data integration and analytics platform to accelerate its translational research strategy.
While much of target discovery has focused on inhibiting or changing the function of abnormal genes and proteins, Syros' unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome allows to home in on which genes to control, in which cells, and for which patients to best modulate their expression. Such an approach has a potential to maximize the efficacity of treatment and provide a profound benefit for previously unserved patients.
Under the terms of the agreement, Syros is licensing Genedata Profiler to speed up the development of such targeted medicines. As part of the deal, Genedata also is committing consulting resources to digitalize processes specific to Syros Pharmaceuticals.
"To accelerate the development of medicines for genomically targeted patient populations, a computational platform is critical to support our translational and clinical research strategy," said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syros. "Genedata Profiler's unique approach has the capacity to provide state of the art data integration and analytics. This partnership allows us to leverage Genedata's expertise to help us bring our drugs to the right patients."
To support Syros in their translational research strategy and enhance generation of efficacious, targeted treatments, Genedata Profiler equips Syros with the following capabilities:
- Scalable data integration to enable efficient analysis of widely dispersed data of various types
- Configurable automated workflows to streamline processing, integration, and analysis of a large amount of high-dimensional data
- Advanced data analytics to help derive novel scientific hypotheses and make highly reliable predictions
- Efficient, yet secure data sharing tools with fine-grained data access control and role permissions to enable collaboration across and beyond organizational units.
Such integrated, data-driven approach facilitated by Genedata Profiler empowers scientists to decipher subtle trends associated with a specific disease within a cohort of patients, ultimately facilitating patient stratification and optimizing clinical trial design. It also strengthens the ability to unlock novel actionable insights and speed up R&D workflows.
Beyond software, Genedata's scientific domain expertise, and experience of over 25 years in the biopharma business ensures quick adoption of the platform in the company's infrastructure, accelerating digital transformation within the translational and clinical research programs.
"We are excited to collaborate with Syros Pharmaceuticals, a leader in the development of small molecules medicines changing the expression of genes, to help bring targeted treatments faster to patients with cancer and monogenic diseases," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "Genedata Profiler is perfectly-suited to assist emerging biopharmaceutical companies in their scientific innovation and in their quest for sustainable growth."
About Genedata
Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including: tamibarotene, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit http://www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.
