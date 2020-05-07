BOSTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of IT and enterprise service management solutions, today launched Service Center, a solution that helps business departments aggregate, track, and fulfill employee requests. SysAid launched Service Center to spare departments from using email to manage internal services during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Service Center is free forever and will help HR, finance, and other non-IT departments ditch the inbox, speed up service, and boost employee productivity.
In an office, employees could walk down the hall to ask, "Hey, did you get my email?" Those days are over due to Coronavirus—and were never desirable in the first place. This question was stark evidence that service workflows weren't consistent or dependable. The problems with managing service through email have only intensified as requests about safety, health benefits, and remote work flood the inboxes of HR, finance, procurement and other departments.
So, SysAid developed Service Center to help organizations manage these request workflows outside the office. Modeled on the ticketing platforms, used by over 2,500 SysAid customers for non-IT workflows, Service Center is an easy-to-use, simplified platform that enables departments to:
- Aggregate requests from multiple sources, including email, Slack messages, and phone calls into a single team queue.
- Automatically prioritize employee requests and issues, and automatically route them to the most appropriate team members for follow-up.
- Provide real-time transparency into the status of service requests.
- Fulfill employee requests on time and auto-escalate those that are at risk of becoming overdue.
- Analyze and report on incoming requests and issues to measure the department's performance and impact on employee productivity.
Service Center can be used to improve service delivery across a wide range of use cases in many departments, including:
- HR – Onboard new employees, manage vacation requests, and answer questions regarding salaries, benefits, and workplace policies.
- Accounting and finance – Automate workflows to provide yearly accounts, submit and approve expenses, and send invoices.
- Facilities – Automate common tasks such as work orders, maintenance requests, and furniture replacement.
- Purchasing – Process purchase orders, authorize discounts, and manage vendor correspondence.
"For decades, IT teams have been developing a scientific approach to service management and communications that, until recently, were leveraged solely by the IT department," said Sarah Lahav, CEO of SysAid. "Service Center democratizes decades of IT innovation for HR, finance, procurement, and other departments. If you're now getting phone calls, Slack messages, and follow-up emails saying, 'Hey, did you get my email?' it's time to evolve."
To learn more about SysAid Service Center, visit https://www.sysaid.com/service-center.
About SysAid
SysAid provides IT and enterprise service management solutions that transform agent productivity, drastically enhance the end-user experience, and drive value across the organization. SysAid partners with over 10,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries.
Available in 42 languages as a cloud-based and on-premises solution, SysAid leverages 20 years of ITSM experience to streamline service delivery across any department in one easy-to-use platform. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Julie Solomon
jsolomon@sspr.com
267-589-9162