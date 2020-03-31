BOSTON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of IT and enterprise service management solutions, today unveiled Workflow Designer, a drag-and-drop process builder that gives organizations the ability to build and modify workflows with ease.
Against the backdrop of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to quickly design workflows has become more critical than ever in order to quickly manage emergency response workflows to support changing business requirements.
Workflow Designer enables process managers to create workflows without any formal training, coding experience, or technical expertise. It builds upon SysAid's existing powerful workflow engine with an intuitive new interface that maps and visualizes processes.
The drag-and-drop UI gives users the agility to design or modify workflows on the fly, in response to new software, regulations, or strategies. These workflows can increase IT admin productivity, save time and resources, and create new efficiencies.
One of the greatest barriers to achieving these business impacts is a lack of cross-departmental collaboration. Workflow Designer breaks down these siloes by automatically connecting tasks between departments. It ensures that departments are on the same page and eliminates the need for endless back-and-forth communications.
For example, with recurring processes like software procurement requests, the IT department could easily build the process in Workflow Designer. This would ensure that other departments, like procurement and finance, have total visibility into the process and fulfill their respective action items.
In addition, SysAid's built-in service orchestration engine, Automate Joe, can automate parts of the software procurement process. For instance, it could automate deployment of the newly purchased software.
"I'd estimate that Workflow Designer has turned a six-hour job into a one hour job," said Orlando Vasquez, Director of Application Support at Locke Supply Co., an employee-owned distributor of plumbing, electrical, and HVAC goods.
"More than half of our customers are already using SysAid to digitize workflows in IT and across multiple departments," said Sarah Lahav, CEO of SysAid. "We think Workflow Designer will empower IT leaders to increase their business impact and spearhead digital transformation across their organizations."
To learn more about Workflow Designer, visit www.sysaid.com/workflow-designer.
About SysAid
SysAid provides IT and enterprise service management solutions that transform IT agent productivity, drastically enhance the end-user experience, and drive value across the organization. SysAid partners with over 10,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries.
Available in 42 languages as a cloud-based and on-premises solution, SysAid combines all the essential IT tools in one platform. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com.
