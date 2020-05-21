WASHINGTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of IT and enterprise service management solutions, has been named the Best IT Management Solution of 2020 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products around the world.
"SysAid believes in the power of IT professionals to make organizations agile, responsive, and ready for any challenge, including a global pandemic," said Sarah Lahav, CEO of SysAid. "This CODiE Award is for all the IT professionals who have worked tirelessly to keep hospitals, schools, governments, grocery stores, and supply chains running. They are unsung heroes of this crisis, and SysAid has always been built on their experiences, needs, and feedback."
SysAid is a powerful IT and enterprise service management solution that transforms agent productivity, enhances end-user experience, and drives value across organizations. The platform has been recognized by Gartner Peer Insights, G2 Crowd, Capterra, and now SIIA for its innovative tools and exceptional user experience. SysAid serves more than 5,000 organizations in 140 countries. Well-known customers include University of Michigan, Bacardi, Xerox and Adobe.
"Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation."
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement earlier this week in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE.
Details about the winning products can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About SysAid
SysAid provides IT and enterprise service management solutions that transform agent productivity, drastically enhance the end-user experience, and drive value across the organization. SysAid partners with over 10,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries.
Available in 42 languages as a cloud-based and on-premises solution, SysAid leverages 20 years of ITSM experience to streamline service delivery across any department in one easy-to-use platform. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com.
