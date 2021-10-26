JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- System Innovators (SI), a division of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is pleased to announce that the City of Sacramento, Calif. has selected the iNovah Enterprise Revenue Management (ERM) solution to streamline payments and revenue across the organization. The City joins twelve other California clients, including the City of San Jose, San Diego County, the City of Long Beach and the City of Anaheim, in trusting iNovah to modernize citizen payments.
System Innovators' iNovah platform is a secure and flexible enterprise revenue management solution that can be customized to meet the needs of any government. iNovah powers both online and in-person payment channels, leveraging real-time integrations across multiple departments to offer a 360-degree view of revenue in one central system.
The iNovah solution will be adopted city-wide in nine departments, including agencies such as the Department of Finance, the City Clerk's Office, the Utilities Department, and the Sacramento Police Department. iNovah delivers the City of Sacramento a fully integrated platform for payments and revenue management, including auditing, reporting, and reconciliation. System Innovators' unique configurable abilities will allow each City department to use iNovah specific to their needs through built-in interfaces to their various systems of records.
"We selected System Innovators because we wanted a single trusted solution for both online and in-person payments," said Natasha Greer, IT Program Specialist. "System Innovators' superior product, experience with similar integrations, and robust reporting drove us to choose the iNovah platform to manage our revenue."
The City also gains increased functionality for accounting and reconciling revenue, simplifying day-to-day financial management. iNovah enables the City to centrally administer payment types, offices, tenders and user setup for a streamlined revenue management experience. System Innovators' secure payment technology will also reduce the City's PCI security scope for credit card processing, providing additional cost savings and new operational efficiencies for City staff.
"We are looking forward to the seamless transmission of information between the general ledger and our back-end systems. This, along with other improvements, will allow the City to provide better, more efficient service to the community," said Natasha Greer, IT Program Specialist.
"System Innovators looks forward to partnering with the City of Sacramento and welcomes them into the System Innovators family. Sacramento's vision to deliver exceptional service is a commitment we both share," said Jeff Sumner, Executive Vice President of System Innovators. "Our objective is to develop a solution that lays a foundation for future innovations in serving both the City and its citizens."
